Former PSNI chief selected to join Irish FA Board

The former Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI has been recruited to serve on the Irish FA Board.

Vastly experienced Stephen Martin OBE, who retired from the force in January after spending nearly 34 years as a police officer with the RUC and PSNI, will take the place of Tesco Bank chief executive Gerry Mallon.

Mallon has stepped down as chairman and Board member after six years with the Association, which included the European Championship finals in France and 2018 World Cup qualifying adventure.

Read more Steven Davis: Why I back Ian Baraclough to keep good times rolling for Northern Ireland

Martin, who was overlooked for the position of PSNI Chief Constable last year, will join the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. He was selected from around 50 applicants and his position was ratified by the Irish FA Council last night.

Irish FA president David Martin told the Belfast Telegraph: "I am delighted Stephen Martin OBE has accepted the position on the Irish FA Board for an initial three-year term and look forward to working with him. Strategy, risk management and valuable experience, having been a senior officer, are his key strengths."

The Irish FA Board will select a chairperson from their three independents, Martin, Norman McKeown and Helen Kirkpatrick, who was returned for a second term last night, at their next meeting in late August.