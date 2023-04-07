Four-star Wales dish out their revenge on tough night for Northern Ireland

Wales 4 Northern Ireland 1

Jess Fishlock of Wales celebrates after scoring her team's first goal of four against Northern Ireland — © Michael Steele/Getty Images

A superb finish from Lauren Wade brought some cheer and positivity for Northern Ireland on a night that they will otherwise quickly want to forget in Cardiff.

Five months after an uplifting 1-0 win over Italy in what arguably was the team’s best-ever friendly result came a vastly different feeling, as the home side gained some revenge after narrowly losing out to their visitors for a spot in the Euro 2022 Finals before Gemma Grainger took charge of the Dragons.

Wales were clinical in scoring four times before Wade’s late consolation, as Jess Fishlock, Angharad James, Hannah Cain and Rachel Rowe produced superb finishes in a slick performance.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan had said pre-match that interim manager Andy Waterworth – standing in following the departure of Kenny Shiels – was going to let the players express themselves.

Sadly, they never really got the chance due to Wales’ domination of possession as they sailed into a 3-0 lead with just over half an hour gone – and by then, the damage was done.

Waterworth’s team selection reflected a number of things. Shannon Turner’s debut in goal was a necessary decision with Jackie Burns out with an Achilles injury that is likely to end her season.

Rebecca McKenna (centre) shows her frustration on a difficult night for Northern Ireland against Wales — © Nick Potts/PA

Outfield, previous pedigree was the most prominent factor as Rebecca McKenna, Sarah McFadden, Kelsie Burrows and Demi Vance lined out in front of her. Vance played despite not being in club action since January following her release from Leicester City.

Experience was also the reason behind Marissa Callaghan and Nadene Caldwell being named in midfield while still in pre-season at their clubs, as well as Caragh Hamilton and Lauren Wade in the wide positions of the three-pronged attack, while for Megan Bell, her undoubted talent won her a first international start since a Euro qualifier against Wales in November 2019.

Ellie Mason’s current form for her club Lewes earned her a surprise call as the central striker after a run of goals in the English Championship.

The fact that Northern Ireland kicked off and then surrendered the ball within a matter of seconds was reflective of what was to follow. They struggled to get the ball off the Welsh or retain it when they did, even from restarts. Neither playing out from goal kicks or throw-ins were getting them up the pitch.

Inevitably, that led to wave upon wave of attacks – and also inevitably, that leads to goals.

Once Wales got one, their confidence rose, Northern Ireland were shaky and two more followed inside a 14-minute period – all the product of superb movement from the Welsh forward line.

Rachel Rowe performs a rabona whilst under pressure from Kelsie Burrows — © Getty Images

Rachel Rowe’s darting run across to the right wing was key in the opening finish on 16 minutes. Peeling wide, she escaped both Burrows and Vance, delivering a killer cross that Fishlock volleyed home from inside the six-yard box.

That warning sign wasn’t really headed as Rhiannon Roberts burst down the same wing seconds later and shot just wide.

The move for the second goal on 26 minutes started differently, but was struck into the net in a similar fashion.

Impressive Welsh skipper Sophie Ingle orchestrated it with a delightfully executed ball over the top. Fishlock timed her run to perfection to stay just onside – another sign of that superb movement – and tapped back for James to smash home.

Northern Ireland looked shell-shocked. The double-blow shook confidence, and Waterworth called Callaghan across in the hope that she could help the team keep their heads.

When it became a triple-blow four minutes later, you began to wonder just how this would end.

It all came quickly after another attempt to play out from the back only led to problems.

Callaghan was robbed of possession inside the box by James, the ball was sent out to Roberts on the right and her pull-back was converted expertly by Cain.

Northern Ireland desperately needed a reaction – and quickly.

A corner at the other end led to Callaghan having a shot blocked and McFadden firing over after the ball came back to her.

It wasn’t much, but it was something.

Chloe McCarron, introduced at half time, shot over from distance, and Hamilton went close with an effort on the spin as Northern Ireland began to get a foothold in the Wales half.

But any momentum and confidence gained was crushed by Wales’ fourth goal 20 minutes into the second half – created from another build-up on the right. Ceri Holland’s cross caused panic in the defence, Turner edged to her six-yard line but failed to collect the ball and Rowe punished the error with a clinical finish.

The small band of Northern Ireland fans in the 6,831-strong crowd – a record for a Wales home friendly – who had made themselves heard throughout finally got something to cheer with 18 minutes to go.

Wales’ ball retention had been a solid part of their game from the start, but it let them down when Rachel Furness did well when she won the ball in midfield, proceeding to feed Wade who shot from a tight angle and beat an out-of-position Wales shot-stopper Olivia Clark inside her near post.

It was the one bright moment and thankfully it was only a friendly, but the team needs a leader and it is now up to the Irish FA to appoint a manager and build again.

WALES: Clark, Roberts, E Morgan (Powell 78), Ladd (Green 68), Evans, James, Ingle, Fishlock (Wynne 87), Holland, Cain (Hughes 68), Rowe (F Morgan 68).

Unused subs: O’Sullivan, Middleton-Patel, Williams, Walters, Estcourt, Griffiths, Filbey.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Turner, McKenna, McFadden, Burrows (Rafferty 78), Vance (Holloway 46), Caldwell, Bell (McCarron 46), Callaghan (Furness 65), Hamilton (Beattie 78), Mason (Wilson 65), Wade.

Unused subs: Harvey-Clifford, Woods, C McGuinness, Rafferty, K McGuinness, Andrews, Beattie, Magee.

Referee: Stacey Pearson (England)

Player of the match: Sophie Ingle

Match rating: 7/10