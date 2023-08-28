Fresh injury woe could rule Shayne Lavery out of Northern Ireland’s September double-header
Striker Shayne Lavery could be ruled out of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers next month after suffering a fresh injury blow.
The Blackpool frontman was forced off in the 27th minute of his side’s 3-0 League One defeat at Lincoln City with a hamstring problem.
Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill already has an injury list which includes Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans.
A hamstring injury prevented Lavery from featuring in Northern Ireland’s duels against San Marino and Finland in March. The Aghagallon man did play in the two 1-0 defeats to Denmark and Kazakhstan in June.
Northern Ireland face Slovenia in Ljubljana on September 7 before taking on Kazakhstan in Astana three days later.
O’Neill will name his squad for the double-header tomorrow.