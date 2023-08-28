Fresh injury woe could rule Shayne Lavery out of Northern Ireland’s September double-header

Blackpool's Shayne Lavery is a fitness concern for Northern Ireland after being forced off with a hamstring issue

Striker Shayne Lavery could be ruled out of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers next month after suffering a fresh injury blow.

The Blackpool frontman was forced off in the 27th minute of his side’s 3-0 League One defeat at Lincoln City with a hamstring problem.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill already has an injury list which includes Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans.

A hamstring injury prevented Lavery from featuring in Northern Ireland’s duels against San Marino and Finland in March. The Aghagallon man did play in the two 1-0 defeats to Denmark and Kazakhstan in June.

Northern Ireland face Slovenia in Ljubljana on September 7 before taking on Kazakhstan in Astana three days later.

O’Neill will name his squad for the double-header tomorrow.