From court job to international call-up: How Dion Charles' hard work is paying off with Accrington heroics and Northern Ireland spot

On the ball: Dion Charles comes under the watch of Josh Magennis during Northern Ireland training

Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles is hoping to lay down the law to Italy should he make a dream debut in Parma tomorrow night.

It's been an incredible journey to the international stage for the League One goal machine, who used to work in the courts when he was younger.

His brief will be to penetrate a no-nonsense Italian backline if he gets the nod in a tough World Cup qualifier.

It would be real Roy of the Rovers stuff for the 25-year-old, who aims to take it all in his stride.

A first senior international call-up is a sensational reward for a man who has netted 17 goals in 32 appearances so far this term.

From playing non-league football and sampling life as a part-time footballer, the striker feels fortunate to find himself in this position, but it's all down to hard work, not luck.

"At the very start I had a little part-time job," recalled Charles.

"I used to work in a barristers' chambers, with the barristers going up to court. I got friendly with them and took the briefs up to court for them.

"I'd get the briefs out for them in the morning so they could take them into court if they needed them.

"I was at Preston Crown Court, the Magistrates and The Family Court.

Dion playing for Accrington Stanley

"I've been part-time twice in my career actually. The first time was when I was 18 and I didn't get a professional contract at Blackpool.

"So I dropped into non-league with AFC Fylde. I then went up to League One with Fleetwood aged 20/21, so I signed a pro contract then.

"I didn't make any appearances in the league so then went back down to Southport.

"You never know when your career is going to finish so you can't take anything for granted.

"You have to work hard every day and play every game as if it is your last. Cherish every moment."

Charles is also a dad to 18-month-old Hudson, so he's had to grow up fast on and off the pitch.

"It's made me realise that what you do now isn't just for the benefit of me, it's for my family. That's my extra motivation to do well," he added.

"I was told when younger that you don't get anywhere without working hard and I've put in the long, hard yards behind the scenes where people don't see - like going to the gym five, six, seven times a week to get myself into the best shape I can physically and mentally. Hopefully it's what has helped me get here today.

"Because I've got here and have had a bit of success, it doesn't mean you can stop doing what you did previously.

"If that is what I need to do to get where I want, I will. It's a big sacrifice but hopefully it will pay off. I don't drink. I wet the baby's head 18 months ago and that was the last time I had a drink. I've been super dedicated to get where I want to.

"If I look back in five, 10 years' time and haven't got where I wanted to, I can at least hold up my hands and say I gave it my best shot. It wasn't good enough or wasn't the right time but I did my best. Just over three years ago I was on loan at Halifax.

"You'd have laughed at them if they said where I'd be now, but it would have made me work harder to get there.

"At the back of my mind, my mentality is that I wanted to achieve and I wouldn't have stopped at anything to get there."

While Charles may not be familiar with this spotlight, he's not like a rabbit in the headlights. Strikers who are in form are generally not lacking confidence.

After scoring 11 goals in his last 16 outings, he's confident he can bring his sharp shooting skills to the international stage.

"Definitely. Given the opportunity, I want to show that I can do very well for Northern Ireland," he added.

"As a striker, you've got to be confident.

"You might be having a poor game but in the 85th minute you might get half a chance and you have to put it away.

"You're seen as the hero. Especially in my position at Accrington, we maybe don't get as many chances, so when they do come you have to be ruthless."

And how does he relish a shot at a resilient Italian defence?

"I'd take it in my stride. You'd be playing against former world champions, but for me you've just got to be confident if given the opportunity and not play any differently," he said.

"If given the opportunity, I'd want to grab it with both hands.

"I think in the modern game you have to study opponents, to gauge how they like to play and any weaknesses you can exploit.

"I'm quite fast and direct, so I'd always try and target the slower defender so I know I can beat him in a foot race.

"These things don't come around often, so you have to get the most from it that you can."

Striker Josh Magennis, meanwhile, is confident Northern Ireland will deliver in the qualifiers.

"Since I've been around the squad we have always been competitive in qualifying series, whether that be Euros or World Cups, so we're looking to do that again," he said.

"People who have been in and around the squad a while have experience of big games and these type of occasions, while the young blood coming through hopefully can help us with our energy. It's nice to come up against another top nation. It'll be a tough game, they have players of great quality, but we go into the game full of confidence."