From primary school to the Euros stage, Kelsie Burrows digging deep to make her dreams come true

Delight for Kelsie Burrows as she scores against Estonia for the Northern Ireland Under-19s back in 2018

Most children get into sport by following the path of their parents, or even a sibling.

Had Kelsie Burrows gone down that route she might be heading to the Netherlands for the Women’s Hockey World Cup instead of going to Southampton as part of the Northern Ireland squad playing at the Women’s Euro 2022 finals.

Football wasn’t part of the Burrows household when Kelsie was growing up until her interest was sparked by chance at primary school – and she hasn’t looked back since.

“My dad played hockey for Ulster and my two brothers don’t play sport at all,” said Burrows.

“I’ve an uncle who played football a bit, but not to this level.”

The family has, however, been fully supportive all the way from those school days and directed her along the path that has taken her from kids football to now, as she prepares to step onto one of the biggest stages in the game.

“I picked up the interest in primary school. A girl from the local club came in called Heather McCracken and she was taking the football. I asked if I could go down, said said yes and I just got into it from there,” said Burrows.

“I got into the football team at school and from there my dad said it was time that I joined a club and that was when I went to Linfield at the start – it was Linfield Girls before I was old enough to move up to Linfield Ladies.

“I started as a midfielder, but as I got older I moved back.

“It happened by chance. We didn’t have a centre-half for a game one night and the coach asked me if I would play there.

“I thought about it and said: ‘I suppose, I’ll do the job,’ and I have stayed there ever since.”

Aged just 21 and still in the embryonic stages of her international career and still to hit double figures in terms of caps Burrows finds herself in a very privileged place.

As a defender she is not only learning from some of the best around, but also the most experienced.

When she made her first competitive start for Northern Ireland at Wembley last October, four months before her 21st birthday, alongside here in defence was Julie Nelson and Sarah McFadden, with over 200 caps between them.

When the Lionesses came to Windsor Park in April Kenny Shiels deployed the same back three, which spoke volumes of how highly he rates Burrows.

“Playing in defence against the quality that England have is very tough, but having Sarah McFadden and Julie Nelson made it a lot better for me,” said Kelsie.

“They are two brilliant footballers and brilliant people and they make you feel so comfortable and help every step of the way.

“They kept reassuring me, telling me hat everything was going to be OK, that I was going to be alright and that it was only a game of football at the end of the day.”

When the Euro qualifying campaign started reaching the finals was more than the then teenage Burrows could have dreamed about, but as she watched from the bench slowly edging towards making the team, those dreams have come true and she is relishing the prospect of taking on England again, as well as Norway and Austria in the tournament.

“For me the excitement has been there since we beat Ukraine in the play-off to qualify and has never died down,” said Burrows.

“Everyone is in such a good mood and there is so much positivity around the camp. We all just can’t wait to get on the plane and get over there.

“There has been a bit of anxiety over knowing who was going and who wasn’t, but we are all excited to be going and we can’t wait to get there.

“The first aim was to be in the 23. Working hard over the last six months I want to be in the starting team and I want to go to Southampton and play the best football I can and for that to be in front of my family and the travelling fans is going to be exciting.

“I don’t think we will really get an idea what it is going to be like until we walk out for that first game against Norway. It’s going to be unbelievable.”