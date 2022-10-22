From striker to shot-stopper… teenage goalkeeper Lillie Woods dreaming of Northern Ireland No.1 shirt

From teenage striker with the world at her feet, Lilie Woods has a new dream — to one day be Northern Ireland’s number one goalkeeper.

After scoring goals through her school years, the 19-year-old is now showing her worth stopping the ball from going into the net.

One penalty save was all it took to change the Mid Ulster Ladies player’s footballing path.

After gaining her first senior international call up just a couple of months ago their is no way Woods, who has made the opposite move to Josh Magennis, will be turning back now.

“I was going from striker to centre-back. It just depended on where Mid Ulster needed players. I was willing to play anywhere just to get onto the pitch,” said Woods.

“We were playing our last league game of the season and our goalkeeper had been unavailable for a while, other players had been jumping in and out and our captain had played in goals for three or four games.

“We had a cup final the following week and I said to her that I would let her out because she’d be playing out in the cup final.

“We drew 3-3 and I saved a penalty and the other girls were saying ‘goalkeeper is the place where you’re supposed to be.’

“Everyone was asking me if I would go into goal for the final and I was saying no, I wanted to stick to being a striker.

“A couple of days before the match I said I would take one for the team, I would go into goal, but it would be the last time.We were unlucky to lose 1-0, but everyone said that I played really well and I’ve stuck at it since.”

Her club is glad that she did.

Despite her tender years Woods is a key member of the team that is enjoying it’s first season in the Women’s Premiership despite picking up just one win and one draw from their 15 games so far.

Even before that she had done enough at underage level to make the full-time Northern Ireland training squad ahead of the Women’s Euro 2022 finals along with Crusaders Strikers’ Maddy Harvey-Clifford. although ultimately she travelled to Southampton to cheer the team on from the stands.

“I was only supposed to be in for three months before Jackie Burns came home, but luckily for her she got a professional contract in Sweden and that gave me the chance to stay on for the full six months and I think that made me the player I am today and helped me develop and get better,” she said.

“I was never expecting to be in the squad for the Euros. I was there, I was trying my best and it would have been nice to get in, but the way I looked at it was I am only young, I was still 18. If I had got into the squad it would have been great, but if not I still have years to come.”

What comes in the next few years remains to be seen, but Woods is definitely moving in the right direction and is firmly on international manager Kenny Shiels’ radar, having been in the squad for last month’s World Cup double header against Luxembourg and Latvia – which came as a shock to her.

“I looked at my emails I thought ‘here’s a stand-by letter’ and clicked out of it. Then it clicked with me and I said to myself: ‘wait, that said congratulation, I have to go back in’ and it said that I had been picked,” she revealed.

“It was a great feeling to finally get picked and I enjoyed every minute of it learning from Jackie and Shannon (Turner). I look up to both of them and try to learn from them as well.

“Maddy has been a big impact on my journey as well. We are best mates and we try to push each other on to be the best that we can be, we are happy for each other and we have said before that one day we would like to be in the Northern Ireland squad together.

“Maddy and I are pretty close and Jackie keeps in contact, which is really nice. Maddy an I try to support each other off the pitch. When I got called up for the Northern Ireland squad she sent me a message saying congratulation and I was telling her that she just needs to keep working hard.

“We are trying to push each other to become the best we can be because we’re a similar age as well.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Women will face Italy on Tuesday, November 15 at Seaview (7.00pm).