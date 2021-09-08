Frustrated Ian Baraclough hits out at 'questionable' Switzerland penalty award during Northern Ireland draw

Ian Baraclough has hit out at the decision to award Switzerland the first half penalty that gave Bailey Peacock-Farrell the headlines during the 0-0 draw at Windsor Park.

Michael Smith was adjudged to have shoved over the outstanding Ruben Vargas inside the box 33 minutes into the game, but Peacock-Farrell producing the telling save for the second qualifier in succession.

While the save went a long way to negating any risk of more feelings of injustice against the Swiss - let's not even rake up the 2017 Corry Evans 'handball' again - still manager Baraclough was far from pleased at Austrian referee Harald Lechner's decision to point to the spot; one that was backed up by VAR.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"The penalty was debatable in my eyes," the boss said.

"The guy got in front of Michael He had his hand on his back but there was no push there. By the time it happened, the ball was over everybody's heads and was going out of play.

"It wasn't stopping him getting to the ball. He threw himself to the ground because he knew the ball was going out of play.

"By the letter of the law, he has a hand on him (but) there are so many situations when there is a hand on a player, if we're going to start giving penalties, we're going to get 10 penalties a game."

When asked if it was easier to give those decisions to the “bigger” nations, he replied with a smile: “Your words, not mine.”

The result keeps Northern Ireland's hopes of reaching the World Cup finals - or more particularly the play-offs - alive as they remain three points behind Switzerland, who currently occupy second spot in the group.

It also makes the end of a profitable international window that has seen Baraclough's side earn two wins and a draw, a marked improvement on his opening 13 games that yielded only two victories.

"It keeps us well in the in the hunt," he said. "We were well in that game We'll go to Geneva (to play Switzerland next up on October 9), we'll patch ourselves up, get as strong a squad as possible together. Players will come back in and it's an exciting group we can go to Switzerland with.

"You can't knock the work-rate and the endeavour. We were solid throughout. They found it difficult to break us down. They had no clear cut chances."

It was a night that several of the squad's young players stepped up to the plate in front of 15,660 supporters returning to Windsor Park in typically vociferous fashion.

One of the most impressive was striker Shayne Lavery, who went close with a first half effort and was a constant thorn in the Switzerland defence's side.

"I thought we could have got three points but I'm still buzzing off the crowd," he said. "It was an amazing atmosphere but overall I'm disappointed that we didn't win.

"It helps so much having the fans here. It's been good having them back all season and hopefully that continues.

"These 10 days we've had a lot of setbacks with players dropping out with injury but to pick up three positive results after that is great."