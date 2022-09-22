Frustrated Northern Ireland striker Dion Charles: I’ve told manager Ian Baraclough to start me and I will deliver goals

Bolton frontman Dion Charles has shared his frustration at being a bit-part player for Northern Ireland and he’s hungry to show what the team is missing.

Manager Ian Baraclough is in need of some attacking invention and inspiration as some fans being to question whether he’s the right man to take the team forward.

The heat is on him and his players going into their final two Nations League group games and you can feel the tension ahead of the home clash with Kosovo on Saturday.

After collecting just two points from their opening four matches in June, there is some apprehension in the air.

Baraclough could do with two positive results and performances against Kosovo and in Athens against Greece next Tuesday to cool some of the criticism.

Having dropped into the third tier of the Nations League, Northern Ireland are in danger of finishing bottom of Group C2 and facing relegation to the bottom tier.

Ahead of next year’s Euro 2024 qualifiers, there’s a strong need for fresh momentum, confidence and belief.

Striker Charles, who has 11 senior caps, is focused on ending Northern Ireland’s dismal 14-game winless Nations League run and offering a timely reminder of his finishing prowess.

“It is frustrating for me because I want to be playing. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve pretty much played every game,” said the man from Preston.

“Coming into the international set-up it’s a different environment I’ve had to get used to.

“I’ve had to find my feet and I’m just looking forward to trying to get that starting spot.

“I came back a couple of weeks ago and I’ve scored four since then, so the goals are coming.

“I’m feeling sharp and fit and looking forward to the rest of the season.

“Since I’ve been here (with Northern Ireland), I’ve had to sit tight. I’m getting my opportunity coming off the bench. Obviously contributing to the goals and things like that is only going to help me get closer to a starting spot.

“I had a conversation with Ian to let him know I am ready when called upon. If I get the opportunity I‘m sure I will take it. My main aim is to helpfully get that first start and get that first goal. I’ve been close a few times when I’ve come on.

“I just want to keep my head down, keep working hard and get the chance to score some goals.

“I’m confident in my own ability. I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am now and I will continue to do that. If I get my opportunity, I’m sure I will repay the manager.

“It has always been my aim since coming into this squad to play.

“International football is different to club football so I had to bide my time, but hopefully I get my chance soon.

“I just have to work hard in the sessions and give the manager something to think about.”

Northern Ireland’s June woe began with a 1-0 home defeat by Greece, followed by a 0-0 draw in Cyprus and a 3-2 defeat in Kosovo before needing a Jonny Evans injury-time equaliser to grab a 2-2 draw with the Cypriots back in Belfast.

Although young players have been elevated to the senior squad, bolstering numbers, some supporters remain convinced this squad can regroup and reach a major tournament.

“As a squad we know what we want to achieve and that is qualification for a major tournament,” added the 26-year-old.

“We will keep meeting up and trying as hard as we can to reach that goal.

“There’s always pressure on us when we step on the pitch.

“Fans come and want to see us perform and win the game.

“The June games weren’t up to scratch so we’ve got to put things right.

“I think as a whole squad we’re in a better place this time around.

“We’ve got more boys playing week in week, out.

“We perhaps didn’t have that in June so we’re looking forward to it.

“I think a win is coming and that could change the mood completely.

“We had spells in those other games where we looked very good.

“We just have to get more consistency and keep creating chances.

“We have been creating but just not putting them away, but hopefully we can put that right.

“The Cyprus fightback showed the quality and the character that we have got in the squad that, again, people might have thought the game was dead but we kept going to the final whistle.

“I had no doubt if we had played another five minutes or so we would have gone on and scored another. So it was massive for us that, it can give us belief that if we play on the front foot, we can hurt anybody.”

Like everyone else, Charles has been blown away by the impact of Conor Bradley since he arrived at Bolton on loan from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is chipping in with goals and assists as he reaps the benefits of regular first team action.

“The kid’s (Conor) got all the tools to go on and have a very successful career,” said the striker.

“For him it’s about getting his head down and working hard. He needs to use all the tools he has to have the best career he can and he can go as far as he wants.

“He’s played Champions League football at a very young age and they rate him very highly at Liverpool. He’s come to Bolton to get first team football and he’s thriving at the minute so long may that continue for him.

“It’s great to build relationships with the players. Things become second nature.

“You know the movements they make and where they want the ball, so me and Conor have quite a good relationship.

“I’ve been winding him up the past few days about those chances in games. There was actually another one later on in a game where he has mis-hit it and said to me, ‘I’ll have to cut you a bit of slack, it’s harder than it looks’.

“I think he has a newfound respect for strikers. He has been great for us. He has been scoring goals and playing well.”