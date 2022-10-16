Future of Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough to be discussed at Irish FA Board meeting on Thursday

The future of Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough will be discussed at an Irish FA Board meeting on Thursday.

It is the first IFA Board gathering since the end of a dreadful Nations League campaign which saw Northern Ireland finish third in the League C table behind Greece and Kosovo with just five points from 18.

While the Green and White Army were dismayed by that, a favourable Euro 2024 qualifying draw has offered some hope though many fans feel the team would have a better chance of reaching the finals in Germany if Baraclough was replaced.

The Northern Ireland boss attended last weekend’s draw in Frankfurt as part of an Irish FA delegation which included Chief Executive Patrick Nelson and President Conrad Kirkwood, two key figures in the decision making process.

As a pot five team, due to results in the Nations League, Northern Ireland could have ended up in a nightmare group but got lucky landing Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The Danes will be odds on favourites to qualify as top dogs but the second automatic spot for Germany is up for grabs.

In December 2021, Baraclough was handed a two-year extension to his contract, taking him to the end of the Euro 2024 qualifying period, and he firmly believes he should be given the opportunity to see that out.

He feels that it has been a transition process since taking over from Michael O’Neill in June 2020 and that he has blooded numerous young players and blended them in with senior stars in preparation for a shot at the European Championships.

Supporters showed throughout the Nations League that they feel he should no longer be in charge with chants of “We want Bara out” coming from sections of the crowd during three matches in the tournament which was played in June and September.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the IFA Board.

When asked about Baraclough’s position by Sunday Life Sport earlier this month, an IFA spokesperson said: “Ian retains the support of the Irish FA.”

The comment did not go down well with frustrated fans. It is understood not all IFA Board members are in total agreement with the statement, with some of the same opinion as the supporters that change is required.

Whether or not those Board members voice those views at Thursday’s meeting and whether they are strong enough to persuade Baraclough’s backers to reverse their thinking remains to be seen.

Remember it was Nelson, Kirkwood and IFA Chairman Stephen Martin who were the key players in awarding the manager a new deal last year and if they ditch the manager now, it will be an acknowledgement that they got that wrong.

President Kirkwood is an interesting figure in all of this.

Unlike several of his predecessors, he is not one for doing media interviews, much like Chief Executive Nelson, but he does enjoy meeting with Northern Ireland fans, be it on away trips or on their home turf at supporters club meetings, so he will be well aware of their feelings on the topic of who should or should not be managing the national team.

This week the governing body was asked for an update on their position on Baraclough and the official line had not changed. He still “retains the support of the IFA”. Thursday will determine how much support.