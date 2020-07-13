Gavin Whyte can still become a star at Cardiff, says boss Neil Harris

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has given a welcome boost to out-of-favour winger Gavin Whyte.

The Northern Ireland star has played only six minutes of football since the Championship returned to action last week.

He joined the Bluebirds from Oxford United last summer, for a fee believed to be around £2m.

Things began brightly, with former Crusaders gem Whyte starting 11 of the club's first 14 league outings this term.

However, since Neil Harris was appointed as Cardiff's new boss in November, replacing Neil Warnock, Whyte has started just four league matches, the last of those coming in January.

While it's been a rare step back in the 24-year-old's career, Harris offered words of encouragement on Monday afternoon, confirming Whyte remains in his plans.

"Gavin is a super young player," he said. "Do I see his long-term future with us? Yes, of course I do.

"I’ve made it very clear what I want to see from him and he wants to do it. He’s got some real potential. Gavin has got huge energy and a big heart."

Despite two back-to-back defeats in recent days, Cardiff remain in the Championship play-off places with three games to play, eight places higher than when Harris took charge.