Gavin Whyte has sights on a Premier League and Euro 2020 double

Stuck in: Gavin Whyte in the thick of the action against the Netherlands

Gavin Whyte has two football dreams on his mind - to play for Northern Ireland in the Euro finals and help Cardiff win promotion to the Premier League.

Following last summer's move from League One Oxford United to Cardiff, flying winger Whyte has settled in well with the Championship club, showing touches of class along the way.

While the manager who signed him, Neil Warnock, has since departed, he is keen to impress new boss Neil Harris when football resumes with Cardiff in contention to make the Championship play-offs.

"I was signed by Neil Warnock and I got on really well with him and thought he was great. The new manager, Neil Harris, has come in and he has his own ideas and a different strategy and I have found him to be very good too," stated ex-Crusaders hero Whyte.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Cardiff. It is a fantastic club and the supporters are brilliant to play for.

"They are loud and create atmosphere wherever they go. I have played in the big Welsh derby between Cardiff and Swansea and they are amazing games to be involved in, especially the one at home where our fans made so much noise.

"The dream scenario would be to help Cardiff return to the Premier League. That would be unbelievable for everyone at the club and the fans.

"When I went over to Oxford from Crusaders I felt fortunate that my first experience in English football was with such a good group of boys. I didn't think I would get better but all the Cardiff lads are brilliant. I love them and there is great spirit and banter in the group."

Whyte is a popular guy with his club mates. Ditto at international level, where he has made such a positive impact since scoring with his first touch for Northern Ireland after coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 friendly win over Israel two years ago at Windsor Park.

Having caused them problems previously in the Nations League, manager Michael O'Neill viewed Whyte as a key figure for the Euro 2020 play-off in Bosnia & Herzegovina, originally scheduled to take place in March. Postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with the tournament itself put back until 2021, Whyte feels Northern Ireland can enter the fixture in confident mood whenever it takes place.

"Whenever we play Bosnia we will have lots of self-belief. We played them in the Nations League and could have won home and away so we can approach the game with confidence," said Whyte.

"If we win that the play-off final would be at Windsor which gives us an advantage. It would be dream come true stuff to qualify and play in the finals of a major tournament."

The shifting of dates may mean O'Neill, also in charge at Stoke City, may already have managed Northern Ireland for the final time.

Whyte said: "I don't know what is going to happen with the managerial situation but of course it would be great if Michael was in charge for the play-offs because he has done so much great work for the team and from a personal point of view it was him who gave me my senior international debut and I will always be grateful for that."

Whyte's ex-Oxford United pal Mark Sykes had been called up by O'Neill to the senior squad for the trip to Bosnia.

"That was great for Sykesy. We were at Oxford together and I have watched his progress since I left for Cardiff," said Whyte, speaking about the former Glenavon ace.

"He has been brilliant this season, playing a lot of games and in the TV match in the FA Cup against Newcastle he was excellent. He is at a good club in Oxford but I have no doubt that he could play at a higher level and definitely kick on to the Championship."