Gavin Whyte out of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers after positive Covid-19 test

Gavin Whyte will not link up with the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Oxford United winger was ruled out of Saturday’s win over Sheffield Wednesday after returning the positive result, and under the protocols will not be able to feature for Ian Baraclough’s side over the next two weeks.

It’s another big blow for Baraclough, who could also be without Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann and Jonny Evans for the games in Geneva and Sofia due to injury.

While Whyte hasn’t been a regular starter for Northern Ireland under Baraclough, he has still won 20 caps and scored three goals for his national side, so is a big loss to the manager.

Saturday’s qualifier against Switzerland is a crucial one for Northern Ireland, who are already three points behind their opponents in their qualifying group in the race for second place and a play-off place.

While European champions Italy are leading the way in Group C and looking nailed on to finish top and earn automatic qualification, Northern Ireland could put themselves right back in the mix if they could win at the weekend.