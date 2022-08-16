GAWA relief: Greek FA finally confirms the venue for next month’s Nations League clash

Nations League

At long last, the Green and White Army can make plans for next month’s trip to Greece.

After a frustrating wait for Northern Ireland fans determined to travel to Greece for the Nations League clash, the Hellenic Football Federation has finally confirmed the game will be staged in the Georgios Kamaras Stadium in Athens on Tuesday 27 September.

The game was originally slated for the coastal town of Volos, which is some 200 miles away from Athens. The new venue will be more convenient for fans making the long journey from Northern Ireland.

The Kamaras Stadium is home to Super League Two side Apollon Smyrnis and is situated in the Rizoupoli area of the capital. The ground holds 14,200 spectators.

Northern Ireland's travelling support will be hoping for an improved performance from Ian Baraclough’s team, that collected just two points from their first four Nations League C2 fixtures.

Northern Ireland’s final two Nations League games will see them take on Kosovo at Windsor Park on Saturday 24 September (5pm start) followed by the match in Athens, which will kick-off at 7.45pm.

The Ulstermen will be without Dan Ballard for the double header. The central defender broke his foot while playing for Sunderland against Queen’s Park Rangers on Saturday.