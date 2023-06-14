George Dunlop: NI may struggle to have competitive edge due to players failing to perform at clubs

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has called on his younger players to make an impact

The lack of regular game time for Bailey Peacock-Farrell and some of his team-mates should be a concern for Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

That’s the view of former Northern Ireland and Linfield stopper George Dunlop prior to the crucial Euro 2024 qualifier double-header.

Ahead of Friday night’s trip to Denmark and the visit of Kazakhstan to Belfast three days later, O’Neill has spoken of the need for some his younger, inexperienced players to show their class. A squad depleted by injuries to key players is also being hindered by limited first team action for several performers.

Keeper Peacock-Farrell has managed just five starts in the league and three substitute appearances for Burnley while remaining on the bench for the other 38 Championship games.

He was Vincent Kompany’s keeper for five FA Cup ties and three in the League Cup but he’s not alone in potentially lacking a competitive edge.

Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery and Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann have suffered injuries this season while winger Gavin Whyte leaves Cardiff having only scored one goal in four starts and 12 appearances from the bench.

Defender Jonny Evans has only just returned to first team action at Leicester City while Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles managed to squeeze in a substitute appearance on the final day.

Left-back Jamal Lewis continues to barely feature for Newcastle United while Isaac Price made just one substitute appearance for Everton before departing for Standard Liege.

West Ham United’s 18-year-old striker Callum Marshall and Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly, who has just turned 20, are yet to appear for their parent club’s first team, though Donnelly did play 20 games on loan for Port Vale in the second half of the season. The sharpness of all the players, including O’Neill’s number one Peacock-Farrell, will be put under the spotlight and Dunlop, who was member of the famous 1982 World Cup squad in Spain, argues a lack of regular first team action can have a negative impact on the squad.

“It’s difficult if you’re not playing regularly to step up and perform on the senior international stage,” said the former Linfield hero who has four Northern Ireland caps, featured in four Schoolboy international games and made one Junior international appearance.

“When it happened in my career it was a big step up. You need to have a competitive edge and that comes through playing.

“Managers like to rotate players but if you’re not playing regularly that lack of sharpness can show.

“We have to adapt and there’s a spirit about Northern Ireland which perhaps counteracts some of those problems.

“I think we have been strong defensively but everyone is looking for a regular goalscorer like David Healy or Kyle Lafferty in his prime. It’s so important you have someone who can take chances and stick the ball in the back of the net.”

Dunlop, who made 570 appearances for Linfield between 1978 and 1990, is hoping Northern Ireland can weather a storm in Group H and return to winning ways after that disappointing home defeat to Finland.

There is a need for fresh belief and optimism, but they won’t be found easily on the road to Denmark.

The bigger picture suggests this Northern Ireland squad is lacking in experience and it will take time to unite as a cohesive force.

“I go to the odd game with my grandson,” continued Dunlop who enjoyed nine League title successes with the Blues and was once on the books of Manchester City.

“The squad has changed quite a lot but the fans are very important for them.

“Michael has a hell of a job on his hands at the moment, especially based on the standards he set in his previous role.

“I think he has a difficult rebuilding job. You look at stalwarts like Steven Davis and Jonny Evans who are coming to the end of their careers. They are class acts who are hard to replace and you are looking over the horizon to see who is coming through.

“It’s a very difficult job but I’m hopeful he can steer us to a major tournament again.

“When we qualified for the Euros I enjoyed the atmosphere at the fans’ party and hopefully we can reach those dizzy heights again.”