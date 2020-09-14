Gerrard hails 'special footballer' Steven Davis as Rangers midfielder eyes title success after record-breaking win over Dundee United

Steven Davis delivered a leading performance for Rangers on Saturday and is now turning his sights towards the league title.

If anybody is doubting Steven Davis' ability to play a leading role in a Rangers title victory, it's not Steven Gerrard.

The Gers boss picked out his midfield maestro for special praise after Saturday's 4-0 victory over Dundee United, a success which kept the Light Blues top of the league and six points clear of champions Celtic, albeit having played two games more.

It was only the 35-year-old's third start in the club's seven Premiership matches so far this term but he put in a performance that earned rave reviews, not least from the dugout.

"Special footballer," said the boss, lavishing praise on Davis just days after he had equalled the Northern Ireland appearance record on 119 caps.

"If anyone would have had an excuse today to be a little bit off it or a little bit flat it would have been Steven Davis.

“Two international games, travelling away from home, at his age. But he doesn’t use excuses.

“He goes out and does the job. Exactly what you ask him to do, he does it. He is a top class individual.”

It's a performance that could mark a key moment in Davis' second spell at the club. Since rejoining from Southampton in January 2019, his form has been up and down, with some fans even having questioned whether he legs had gone in the second half of last season.

Fast forward a few months and Davis is front and centre in the club's bid to thwart Celtic's 10-in-a-row quest on its final lap, his importance bolstered ever further following the news that Ryan Jack faces several weeks on the sidelines.

“I think we definitely have the quality to do it," said the Cullybackey native of the Gers' chances of securing the title, "but we need to go and show it.

“That’s what it’s all about and we’re not going to get carried away with the results we’ve had so far this season.

“There are still areas of the game we need to improve on and we’ll continue to look to do that, individually and collectively.

"We started the season really strongly last season, but I certainly think the squad as a whole is stronger. The quality is better."

Saturday's victory beat Celtic's 114-year record for consecutive clean sheets at the start of a league season but, if the Premiership trophy isn't being fastened with blue, white and red ribbons come May, that particular achievement won't mean a lot.

“We’re not over-thinking it," admitted Davis. "We want to keep clean sheets whether we’re going for a record or not.

“Of course, it’s nice to continue it because we’ve been really solid so far this season.

“We were a little bit sloppy at times today and created our own problems. But we’re delighted with the start we’ve made to the season.

“The squad is strong even though we’re missing some big players. Everyone can see we’re enjoying our football."

Next up for Rangers is a Europa League second qualifying round clash at Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday, with the winners due to face either Progrès or Willem II in the next round a week later.