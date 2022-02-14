Gerry Armstrong can see Jay Donnelly dilemma ‘from all sorts of perspectives’ as Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough considers call-up for Glentoran striker

Northern Ireland legend understands why the Glentoran striker may receive a call-up, but also accepts it would be a controversial move

Northern Ireland legend Gerry Armstrong says he can understand why Ian Baraclough would consider calling Jay Donnelly into the squad but he accepts it’s a move which would spark controversy.

The Northern Ireland boss told Sunday Life Sport he could draft in the Glentoran striker into his panel, while admitting the frontman “divides opinion”.

Some Northern Ireland fans expressed their disgust at the potential move on social media yesterday, though The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs refused to be drawn on the issue when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.

Explaining his thinking on the 26-year-old, Baraclough said: “You are talking about an individual who I know obviously divides opinion but if he is having a good season and I feel it’s right, I have no problems in calling people up. That’s where we stand. I’m judging people on how I see their footballing ability and can they go and equate that to the international scene.”

In November 2018, Donnelly, who was at Cliftonville, admitted the charge of distributing an indecent image of a child and in January 2019 was sentenced to four months in jail, which was later reduced to three months.

He was prosecuted after taking a photograph of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sex in 2016.

The photograph was sent to a friend and a WhatsApp group that included Cliftonville players. It was then leaked and appeared on social media.

In April 2019, Cliftonville sacked Donnelly and the Irish FA charged the player with bringing the game into disrepute. He was suspended from playing football until September 1, 2019.

Glentoran signed the player in September 2020 amid strong criticism but he’s now a fans’ favourite and the Danske Bank Premiership's top scorer on 21 goals as the east Belfast side sit top of the table.

Northern Ireland’s 1982 World Cup hero Armstrong says he can see the debate from different perspectives.

“From Ian’s point of view he has to keep his options and maybe he’s lacking in options,” said Armstrong who won 63 caps.

“He’s entitled to do that, it’s his prerogative but I can appreciate it’s a difficult one.

“I completely understand why a call-up to the Northern Ireland squad would divide opinion among supporters.

“If Ian thinks Jay is good enough to help the squad then he’s the manager and he must make that call.

“Jay has got four or five good years in him left as a footballer and he’s helped Glentoran get to the top of the Premiership so you can see it from all sorts of perspectives.”