Glentoran forward Conor McMenamin rewarded for spectacular season with first Northern Ireland call-up

Conor McMenamin has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad

Glentoran forward Conor McMenamin has been rewarded for a superb season in the Danske Bank Premiership by being named to the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The 26-year-old was in sparkling form for the Oval outfit, scoring 22 goals in 42 games across all competitions, and was called up to a training squad held in England last week in which he is understood to have made a significant impact.

And now McMenamin will get a taste of the real thing after Ian Baraclough included him in his squad for their Nations League games and he could make his debut against one of Cyprus, Greece or Kosovo next month.

McMenamin is one of four new call-ups, with Manchester City defender/midfielder Shea Charles, Huddersfield Town defender Brodie Spencer and Rangers midfielder Charlie McCann all included as well.

As revealed by the Belfast Telegraph this morning, striker Kyle Lafferty is recalled following some outstanding performances in helping Kilmarnock earn promotion back to the Scottish Premiership, while fellow striker Conor Washington and St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson also return to the set-up.

Midfielder Alfie McCalmont, who spent the season on loan at Morecambe from Leeds United, also makes a return to the panel after playing for the Under-21s last time out, as is Liverpool defender Conor Bradley who was absent from the squad for friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary in March due to injury.

The three new call-ups from that March squad, defender Trai Hume and midfielders Caolan Boyd-Munce and Paddy Lane, are all retained this time around as well.

McMenamin is not the only Irish League player included in the squad, with Glenavon goalkeeper Josh Clarke getting the call as well, and he will learn from the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Carson over the course of the campaign.

There are several notable absentees from the squad, however, due to a combination of ongoing club commitments, injuries and fatigue, with wing-back Stuart Dallas the most notable after the leg injury he sustained playing for Leeds United.

Defender Craig Cathcart and striker Josh Magennis will also be big losses for Baraclough, as will midfielder Corry Evans and wing-back Shane Ferguson, while defender Tom Flanagan, winger Matthew Kennedy and goalkeeper Conor Hazard also miss out.

Northern Ireland kick-off their campaign with a home game against Greece at Windsor Park on Thursday, June 2, followed by a trip to Cyprus three days later on Sunday, June 5.

Kosovo are next up, with Northern Ireland travelling to the minnows on Thursday, June 9 before finishing off a run of four games in 11 days by welcoming Cyprus to Belfast on Sunday, June 12.

NORTHERN IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday), Trevor Carson (St Mirren), Luke Southwood (Reading), Josh Clarke (Glenavon)

Defenders: Daniel Ballard (Arsenal), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Middlesbrough), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town)

Midfielders: Steven Davis and Charlie McCann (both Rangers), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Liam Donnelly (Motherwell), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United), Ali McCann (Preston North End), Niall McGinn (Dundee), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City)

Forwards: Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City)