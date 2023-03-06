Glentoran hero Conor McMenamin retains his Northern Ireland place, but no spot for Kyle Lafferty

Michael O’Neill will announce his squad for the Euro qualifiers on Tuesday morning

Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin is set to be named in Michael O’Neill’s first squad in his second spell as Northern Ireland manager but there will be no place for Linfield striker Kyle Lafferty.

O’Neill will announce his panel for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland on Tuesday morning and while McMenamin will be in it key figures Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Shayne Lavery and Ali McCann will be missing due to injury and the Belfast Telegraph understands that former Rangers hero Lafferty has not been selected.

Lafferty, 35, was a hero for O’Neill in his first stint as Northern Ireland boss scoring seven goals in the qualifying campaign that took the country to the Euro 2016 finals.

The Fermanagh man has 20 international goals to his name – and is second in the all time list behind his club manager David Healy – but he has not netted for Northern Ireland for seven years and has yet to score for Linfield since joining the Blues last month.

Last September Lafferty was thrown out of the Northern Ireland squad after a sectarian remark he made in a bar was captured on video for which he later apologised and served a 10 match ban while with Kilmarnock.

Joining Linfield the striker stated he was determined to continue his international career but the decision by O’Neill to leave him out will lead to questions about Lafferty’s Northern Ireland future.

McMenamin seems to have caught the eye of O’Neill and impressed under Ian Baraclough in last year’s ill-fated Nations League campaign.

The 27-year-old Glens ace made his Northern Ireland debut in June away to Cyprus and will hope to add to his four caps in the Euro qualifiers in San Marino on March 23 and at home to Finland three days later.

McMenamin started the season brilliantly in the Irish League before injury ruled him out for a few months.

On his return he has looked sharp and has been one of the few bright lights for his club in the current campaign with his call-up potentially leading to a change of date for Glentoran’s league game at home to Portadown on March 25 if one of his team-mates is included in any other international squad at the end of the month.

Experienced winger Niall McGinn, also at Glentoran, is injured at present while fellow Euro 2016 King of Lyon Jonny Evans has not played a game for Leicester City since November because of a thigh injury though O’Neill hopes to have the defender, who has 100 caps, available for the opening of the qualifying campaign.

The squad will have a number of inexperienced players included with uncapped Bolton defender Eoin Toal likely to receive a call after impressing at club level this season alongside Dion Charles and Conor Bradley for the League One side.