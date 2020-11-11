'Go out and create history': Ian Baraclough issues rallying cry to Northern Ireland squad

Defiant Ian Baraclough has backed his players to get the job done on Thursday night and create another special piece of Northern Ireland football history.

Excitement and anticipation is at fever pitch ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off final, a winner takes all battle with Slovakia at Windsor Park.

Only just over 1,000 fans will be in attendance due to Covid-19 restrictions but Baraclough believes they will go home with golden, life-long memories.

Victory would see Northern Ireland qualify for back to back European Championships for the first time and it would be only the fifth major tournament in the country’s history after World Cup final adventures in 1958, 1982, 1986 and then Euro 2016.

In only his sixth match in charge after succeeding Michael O’Neill, Baraclough will become only the fourth manager to steer the team to a major finals after Peter Doherty, Billy Bingham and the Stoke City boss.

The former Sligo Rovers and Motherwell manager knows the stakes are high on Thursday night but he’s confident his troops will hold their nerve and be on their travels next summer.

“It’s something I always try to remind players: go and try to create history, whether that’s at club level or with the under-21s or now with the seniors,” said the Leicester man who turns 50 next month. “By winning certain games, you put yourself in that position. It’s for other people to judge but we know that to get to the Euros would be an unbelievable achievement for this group of players who started this two years ago.

“To go through the round of games, qualifying, now put ourselves in the play-off position, everyone who’s been involved in those two years deserve a lot of credit.

“When you start off, you want to be able to look back on your career and say: I managed to win this or that, it would be a massive achievement for this team to make it to another Euros.

“It would be a piece of history that they could look back on at the end of their careers, and say, ‘yeah I was part of that group’.

“That is important for players. People forget.. they think that footballers are mercenaries and are just interested in money but I think if you get to know footballers more they want to go on and achieve things, they want things to look back on and to share with their families, and this group can go and say in a few years that they have gone on and achieved something together.”

It’s been a tough year for everyone as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to bite and Baraclough hopes his side can be a “ray of sunshine” during the darkness.

“I want the fans to try and enjoy themsleves as much as they can, whether that’s in front of a television or whether it’s the 1,060 that come to Windsor Park,” he added.

“The lads know that the nation is fully behind them. We love the responsibility of that, to try and put a smile on people’s faces. Stick with us, it’s not for the lack of trying and I think eventually that hard work and toil that everyone’s had over 7-8 months, hopefully there can be a ray of sunshine at the end of it.”

Ahead of the biggest game of his career, Baraclough must be feeling some nerves or even pressure but he’s not showing it.

“I’m very calm,” he says. “I think you go through the same processes as we have always done.

“The players know their roles within the group, we go through those. We’ve trained as normal, we’ve done nothing different and I’m calm and comfortable.

“You see the players, the way they act in training, around the hotel, you can see there’s a focus, that they’re ready.

“For me as a manager, to see the players like that, you know they are fully on.”

Slovakia are also aiming to reach the Euro finals for a second time after their debut appearance in 2016.

Stefan Tarkovic is the new man in charge after Pavel Hapal was sacked just eight days after beating the Republic of Ireland on penalties to make the play-off final.

“We’ve just got to be ready for any changes,” added Baraclough.

“The Association obviously felt they needed to make a change and if that suggests something wasn’t quite right, I don’t know, that’s not for me to speculate on. All we can do is prepare as well as we can for every eventuality and I feel like we’ve done that.

“He’s (Tarkovic) not a complete unknown to us, he was an assistant to the previous manager when they went to the Euros and had their good run of games, a bright part of their history. So he knows the players, he’s probably a safe pair of hands for the Association to turn to.

“But I think we should focus more on ourselves rather than the opposition.

“We know that if we perform to anywhere near our best level, we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with. That’s what we’ve tried to concentrate on.”

All the big names have reported fit and are raring to go, apart from the injured Corry Evans.

The supporters will no doubt make the noise of 10,000.

“Any number of fans being in the ground is good,” added Baraclough.

“We went to Bosnia, there were Bosnian fans there and it made it more like normality for the players.

“We had 600 for the Austria game and it gave the players a bit of a lift.

“It was good for the Executive to see that the IFA could do that and knowing that we could have more fans in there, we want the fans to increase the noise, to enjoy themselves and make a noise and go home hoarse but also with a smile on their faces.

“We have the responsibility of lifting a nation, having 1,060 adds to the occasion… we want to put a smile on the faces of the people.”

Northern Ireland have Nations League matches in Austria on Sunday and at home to Romania on Wednesday, but they can wait.

There’s another major tournament to reach.