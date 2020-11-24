Grant McCann hails 'really good' Josh Magennis as goal-scoring run continues for Hull City

The League One season may only be 12 games old but already Josh Magennis has matched his tally of league goals for both of the last two seasons.

The Hull City striker's first half brace at MK Dons on Saturday takes his total to four league goals so far this term.

That's as many as he managed in Hull's Championship relegation campaign last term or similar demotion with Bolton a year previous.

Coupled with his goal for Northern Ireland in Austria earlier this month, it marks a run of four goals in his last five games for club and country.

Unsurprisingly, then, club boss Grant McCann is impressed with the 30-year-old's efforts as his table-topping side chase promotion.

"Really, really good," said McCann, summing up Magennis' display in the 3-1 win over the weekend.

“He’s been excellent this season for us. He’s a foil for Mallik (Wilks) or Keane (Lewis-Potter), James Scott or Martin Samuelsen or Tommy Mayer, whoever plays up there.

“He’s been really good; it was nice to see him get a couple of goals for the hard work that he’s put in this season.

“He scored before he went away for the international break, he scored for Northern Ireland and he scored two (against MK Dons).

“The form of the front players has been really good in terms of goals and hopefully that can continue because that’s going to be key for us this season.”

McCann's side are now on a run of five wins in a row in all competitions and, ahead of tonight's trip to Ipswich Town, sit two points clear of Peterborough United with a game in hand.