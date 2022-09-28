Greece 3 Northern Ireland 1 ratings: Shayne Lavery stands out on otherwise forgettable night in Athens

Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Greece in Athens in another below-par performance.

Shayne Lavery got Northern Ireland’s only goal of the evening and was the stand-out man, however there were few other bright spots for Ian Baraclough to reflect on.

Graham Luney rates the displays...

Starting XI

BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL – 5

Failed to deal with cross for the first goal. Will feel he could have prevented third as well but it was struck with real venom.

CONOR BRADLEY – 6

You can see how much his game has developed but there is room for improvement. Limited opportunities for link-up play.

JONNY EVANS – 6

Proud night for the centurion, he was always alert to danger. Special milestone, not an occasion he will remember with affection.

PADDY McNAIR – 6

Playing on right of a back three, was beaten along with Peacock-Farrell for goal. Couldn’t pick killer pass from set-piece.

TOM FLANAGAN – 6

Disciplined and composed, went about his business quietly and effectively. One superb intervention after the break.

JAMAL LEWIS – 6

More important game time for the Newcastle man. He was caught out on occasions but showed some nice touches.

STEVEN DAVIS – 6

Wonderful delivery for Lavery’s goal but guilty of giving away ball for second. Influened waned in second half but was not alone.

ALI McCANN – 6

Back in from the start, did tidy work in the midfield. Showed plenty of graft and aggression but frustrated figure after break.

JORDAN THOMPSON – 6

Restored to starting line-up, he lasted only seven minutes after taking a bad blow to the face. Very unfortunate injury early on.

SHAYNE LAVERY – 7

Blackpool man showed fantastic movement and a neat finish for the goal. Home side struggled to cope with his physical strength.

JOSH MAGENNIS – 6

One ambitious effort from his own half, typical industrious performance before he made way for McMenamin on 77 minutes.

Substitutions

George Saville (for Thompson, 9 mins) – 6

Gavin Whyte (for Lavery, 67 mins) – 6

Dion Charles (for Bradley, 67 mins) – 6

Conor McMenamin (for Magennis, 77 mins) – 6

Shane Ferguson (for Lewis, 77 mins) – 6

Subs not used: Shea Charles, Southwood, Brown, Lane, Corry Evans, Hazard, Balmer.