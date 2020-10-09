Green and White Army comes up short at Downpatrick races for fans looking a repeat of Euro 2020 play-off success

Northern Ireland supporters hoping last night's Euro 2020 play-off victory in Bosnia was a good omen for an aptly-named horse racing at Downpatrick were left downhearted after it came in fourth.

Greenandwhitearmy, a Neil McKnight-trained, raced in the MB McGrady Chartered Accountants Handicap Hurdle at 2.17pm on Friday with jockey Ricky Doyle in the saddle.

That proved a winning combination in the eight-year-old's most notable Irish victory at last year's Ulster Carpets Handicap Hurdle, a result that reeled in €2,100.

The horse went off at 13/2 fourth favourite for today's race, its fourth outing this year. Fourth seemed the number of the day in the end, as it came in just behind the three leaders.

Jockey Conor Maxwell romped home on fellow 13/2 runner Laughing Trix, with 8/1 shot Ruler of Dubai coming in second and Darragh O'Keefe riding 10/3 favourite Blue Markie into third place.