Green and White Army crushed after Northern Ireland extra-time agony

Grieving Kyle Lafferty in floods of tears at final whistle after Slovakia goal ends Euros qualification dream

Slovakia's extra-time winner crushed Northern Ireland's dream of reaching a second consecutive European Championship in what was a pulsating play-off final.

Tears. Heartbreak. Devastation. It just wasn't in the script.

Slovak captain Marek Hamsik helped inspire his country to a 2-1 win as the Northern Ireland players buried their faces in the Windsor Park turf come the final whistle.

Parma midfielder Juraj Kucka gave the Slovaks the lead on 17 minutes after pouncing on a mix-up between Jonny Evans and George Saville.

Elation and heartbreak: Northern Ireland fans during the UEFA Euros 2020 play-off match at Windsor Park last night

The writing was on the wall for Northern Ireland before Paddy McNair forced an own-goal from Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar with just two minutes left on the clock to take the game to extra time.

But Michal Duris ended the Euro 2020 dream with just 10 minutes left on the clock as he buried the ball past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The 1,060 home fans who were lucky enough to get their hands on the hottest tickets in town tried their best to cheer on the players, but their efforts just weren't enough.

Striker Kyle Lafferty, whose sister Sonia passed away just last week, made a huge difference when he was brought on from the bench, but he was in tears after the final whistle.

Manager Ian Baraclough, in what was just his sixth game in the hot seat, couldn't hide his disappointment after the game ended.

Baraclough would have been just the fourth manager in the nation's history to steer the country to a major finals, but any future chance to do so will have to wait for now.

"I'm sure people will always pick out certain things but, for me, that's the worst I've felt after a game for sure," he said afterwards.

"For a group of players that are so good to work with... (they are) a credit to themselves, a credit to their families and they never know when to lay down and die.

"That happened tonight and went right to the end. For me, it's tough to come up with any words of consolation."

Reflecting on Lafferty's performance, his manager praised the player's attitude.

"It just shows the magnitude of the guy that he wants to do so well for his country," he said.

"It's so tough for someone to make a decision to play for their country so soon after such a sad loss. His character is there for everyone to see."

In the build-up to the game, First Minister Arlene Foster appeared despondent and tired in the back of her ministerial car on the way to Windsor Park after three days of intense Covid talks. She wished the players good luck, but the team only added to her woes.

"Great courage and conviction," she tweeted after the game. "It wasn't to be. So proud of the team. They fought to the end. #ProudOfNI."

TV and radio presenter Colin Murray said: "Bodies everywhere. Gave 100. Huge hearts. Always. Proud. Mistakes happen. We are not Brazil.

"It would have been amazing to have another stolen summer with the #GAWA.

"That's the most gutting part. Last time was amazing."

Gary McAllister, the chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs, was proud of the efforts put in on and off the pitch.

"Unfortunately it was not to be this time," he said. "How badly did we all want big Kyle (Lafferty) to put one away tonight, by the way?"

Last night will hurt the Northern Ireland players and fans in the weeks and months to come, but what a journey to the play-off final it was.

Qualification for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament began 20 months ago and a lot has changed in the world since then.

Having been thrown into Group C with footballing giants Germany and the Netherlands, Northern Ireland dispatched Bosnia in Sarajevo last month to progress to the final.

Defeat to Slovakia was not in the script, but the Green and White Army will support Northern Ireland ever more as they focus on their march to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bring it on.