Green and White army flood Southampton for Norway clash

Northern Ireland fans in the Euros Fan Park before Thursday’s nights Women’s Euros match against Norway at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

It was a family affair for the Green and White army on Thursday, as Northern Ireland football fans of all ages enjoyed the build-up to the Euros clash in Southampton.

With the Northern Ireland women’s team making their debut in the tournament against Norway, it was no surprise that so many families were making their voices heard at the Euros Fan Park.

Many of them were also getting ready to take their seats at St Mary’s Stadium.

Speaking a ahead of the historic clash, Northern Ireland captain said she had every belief her squad had the power to stand strong against Norway’s world-class strikers.

They include the formidable Barcelona star Caroline Graham and the former Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

“We do have Big Mac (Sarah McFadden) in at centre-half, she has stopped a lot of top strikers in the last number of years and I have no doubt that our defence will make it tough for her,” captain Marissa Callaghan said.

“Caroline Graham Hansen is a player with quality, she has pace, she likes to drive at players and she can score goals, but we have a fantastic number of defenders who are up for the challenge.

“Hegerberg is a top player, we know that, but we come up against top players in every game.”

Having overcome a foot injury before the finals, she added that she did not want to let the chance to make history pass her by.

“We know exactly how hard that challenge is going to be, we know the calibre of player that we are up against, but we are here, we are in the top 16 teams in Europe at the finals and we are here to cause an upset.”

Earlier, she had spoken of how much travelling fan support means to team as their international status is on the rise.

“We are getting a lot of message of support through and we know a lot of our friends and family and the wider Northern Ireland community are coming over to support us,” she said.

“Some of the girls have family coming from Australia to support us so we are really excited and we can’t wait to hear the noise.

“It is just as exciting for them as it is for us. We saw what the fans were like when the men went to the 2016 Euros and it’s going to be the same sort of thing, we have the top fans in the world and they will be here in Southampton to show that.”