Harry Gregg funeral to bring Coleraine to standstill as football world jets in to remember hero of Munich
Leading names from the world of football are expected in Coleraine on Friday for the funeral of Harry Gregg.
The former Manchester United goalkeeper, a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, died on Sunday aged 87.
Coleraine town centre will come to a standstill as family, friends and fans gather to pay their last respects.
The funeral will take place at noon at St Patrick's Parish Church in the town. The town centre will be closed to traffic during the service, a Church of Ireland spokesman said.
Gregg excelled as a club and international goalkeeper, but is best known for his bravery at Munich.
The crash, on February 6, 1958, decimated the famous 'Busby Babes' with 23 people killed.
It happened on United's return from a European Cup tie in Belgrade. Gregg went back to the burning wreckage to drag team-mates and strangers to safety.
Manchester United's players wore black armbands in tribute during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
The service will be led by the Revd Canon John McCammon, assisted by the Revd Ian Ballentine.
Canon McCammon and Mr Ballentine are retired Church of Ireland clergymen, who have been asked by Mr Gregg's grieving family to conduct the service.
A delegation from Manchester United, the club he played for more than 200 times, will be at the service.
Harry Gregg made 25 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963.
When he joined United in December 1957 for £23,500, Gregg was the world's most expensive goalkeeper, and was voted the best at the 1958 World Cup.
Paying tribute earlier this week, Sir Bobby Charlton says Gregg was "a fantastic goalkeeper but more importantly an incredible human being". Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said he was "a man of great character".
A death notice said Gregg was the dearly loved husband of Carolyn; much-loved father of Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne, John-Henry and the late Karen; and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.