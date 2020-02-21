Harry Gregg funeral to bring Coleraine to standstill as football world jets in to remember hero of Munich

Leading names from the world of football are expected in Coleraine on Friday for the funeral of Harry Gregg.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper, a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, died on Sunday aged 87.

Coleraine town centre will come to a standstill as family, friends and fans gather to pay their last respects.

The funeral will take place at noon at St Patrick's Parish Church in the town. The town centre will be closed to traffic during the service, a Church of Ireland spokesman said.

Gregg excelled as a club and international goalkeeper, but is best known for his bravery at Munich.

The crash, on February 6, 1958, decimated the famous 'Busby Babes' with 23 people killed.

The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Harry Gregg was described as a ‘most reluctant hero’ by Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.

Football:Northern Ireland 1957. Alf McMichael (second left back row) was a member of the Northern Ireland team which lost 1-0 to Italy in a World Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium, Rome in April 1957. FRONT: (from left) Jimmy McIlroy, Bertie Peacock, Eddie mcMorran, Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham, Wilbur Cush. BACK: Billy Simpson, Alfie McMichael, Harry Gregg, Willie Cunningham and Tommy Casey.

It happened on United's return from a European Cup tie in Belgrade. Gregg went back to the burning wreckage to drag team-mates and strangers to safety.

Manchester United's players wore black armbands in tribute during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The service will be led by the Revd Canon John McCammon, assisted by the Revd Ian Ballentine.

Canon McCammon and Mr Ballentine are retired Church of Ireland clergymen, who have been asked by Mr Gregg's grieving family to conduct the service.

A delegation from Manchester United, the club he played for more than 200 times, will be at the service.

Harry Gregg made 25 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963.

When he joined United in December 1957 for £23,500, Gregg was the world's most expensive goalkeeper, and was voted the best at the 1958 World Cup.

Paying tribute earlier this week, Sir Bobby Charlton says Gregg was "a fantastic goalkeeper but more importantly an incredible human being". Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said he was "a man of great character".

A death notice said Gregg was the dearly loved husband of Carolyn; much-loved father of Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne, John-Henry and the late Karen; and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.