Having fans inside Windsor Park can help Northern Ireland hit Euro jackpot, insists boss Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough believes the welcome support of 1,060 fans at Windsor Park next Thursday for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia can help his team book a place in next summer's finals.

Supporters unable to travel to the 18,500 seater stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions have been treated to Windsor Park woe on their television screens as a 5-1 thumping from Norway and 1-0 defeat to Austria brought no home comforts.

But the match that really matters is the winner-takes-all showdown with Slovakia and Baraclough believes the increase in fan numbers from 600 against Austria to 1,060 on Thursday will help his side blow away their Windsor blues.

"I think we are going through a phase where we have found it difficult to win games there and it has not been helped being behind closed doors," he said.

"We are delighted to find out that we are going to be allowed to have fans there.

"The Irish FA did a fantastic job enabling those 600 to get in and out of the ground safely and to watch the games.

"I don't think there were any mishaps along the way and I'm delighted we are getting more fans in because it certainly makes a difference to know there are fans there.

"We know what it's like when Windsor is bouncing, it's a great place to play and I have said previously I am looking forward to a full house there at some stage and hopefully that is some time in the near future.

"Just to have a certain amount of home fans cheering the team on does make a difference and we are delighted to welcome more than 1,000 fans for the big game."

If Northern Ireland defeat Slovakia in next week's Path B final they will face Spain, Poland and Sweden in the group stages of Euro 2020 next summer.