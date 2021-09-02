‘He could very easily have been sent off’: Cristiano Ronaldo in the spotlight over 'strike' against Republic of Ireland before late heroics

Cristiano Ronaldo was fortunate not to be sent off in the first half of the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

A John Egan header gave Ireland a half-time lead in the Algarve, but there was a controversial moment early in the game after a penalty was awarded to the home side following a foul by Jeff Hendrick on Bruno Fernandes.

While Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu pulled off a brilliant save to deny Ronaldo a record-breaking goal, footage showed the Man United striker throw an arm out towards Ireland defender Dara O'Shea.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

No action was taken by the referee and VAR didn't check the incident but speaking on RTÉ at half time, Liam Brady said that Ronaldo could 'easily' have been sent off.

Read more Ronaldo may have delivered history eventually but Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland now see green shoots

"He definitely strikes O'Shea," Brady said.

"If the referee sees it or if VAR tells him to have a look at it, he could very easily have been sent off. But he is Ronaldo and I suppose there's an element of 'is he too big to send off?'"

Ronaldo went on to score two late goals to snatch three points for Portugal, breaking the record for international goals in the process, but there were serious questions as to whether he should even have been on the field.