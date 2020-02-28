'He has such an aura': How Michael O'Neill has been received at Stoke City ahead of crucial six-game spell

What Potters fans make of MON and how his arrival helped sparked a transformation in James McClean's relationship with supporters

Michael O'Neill has a win rate of 45% in his opening 21 games as Stoke City boss, enough to rank fourth in the club's all-time list of permanent managers.

"Michael's incredibly popular," he says, with a pause. "We might have to reassess that in a few weeks."

The world of a Championship manager was always destined to be more fragile than the comparatively settled environment Michael O'Neill enjoys in Northern Ireland.

But already Stoke City are learning what his international camp has known for quite some time; that the boss 'knows what he's doing'.

The, for now, double-jobbing manager is approaching a crucial six-week spell in his bid to help the Potters avoid relegation to League One.

In their next six Championship games, they face six of their fellow strugglers - all part of a pack of nine teams separated by only nine points at the foot of the table.

As Peter Smith, City reporter at the Stoke Sentinel, notes, "everything will swing" on these matches.

For now though, O'Neill's Stoke stock could scarcely be higher.

He has so far shepherded his side to nine victories from 21 games, his win rate of 45% ranking him fourth in the club's all-time managerial list.

Tony Pulis did a great job for us but I never heard the supporters chant his name. They're already doing that for Michael O'Neill Mike Alderson, South West Supporters Branch

"The general consensus is that he's doing a really good job," says Ian Rhodes from the club's Glasgow Supporters Branch.

Little wonder, really.

Had the season begun when O'Neill was appointed on November 8, his side would be eighth and challenging for promotion - a far cry from their current 20th spot, just a point off the relegation zone of the bottom three.

Two words are echoed, unprompted, by fans, reporters and players to sum up the almost intangible but invaluable difference O'Neill has made; calmness and confidence.

"Michael has an air about him which gives us faith in what he's doing," explains Mike Alderson from the South West Supporters Branch.

"He has such an aura that there's a growing confidence Stoke will stay up," adds Smith.

It will come as little surprise to his adoring Green and White Army that the 50-year-old boss has taken little time to earn the allegiance of his new support-base.

"Tony Pulis did a great job for us but I never heard the supporters chant his name. They're already doing that for Michael O'Neill," says Rhodes.

"His willingness to work with the players he has inherited and not rush into the January window showed a refreshing lack of ego. It's clear that both fans and players have responded."

It's a claim embodied by two of O'Neill's key men.

The fortunes of both Republic of Ireland winger James McClean and 20-year-old striker Tyrese Campbell have been much-improved since the manager's arrival.

McClean last month heaped praise on his boss for the support he provided over sectarian abuse coming the winger's way.

Sentinel reporter Smith says O'Neill's presence is in no way incidental to McClean's subsequent revival in fortunes.

"Since Michael came in, James' reputation has been transformed," he said. "It would be a lie to say that, before November, he was a fan favourite but since then he has become a cult hero. It's been a real transformation.

Michael O'Neill has been credited with boosting James McClean's relationship with the Stoke support.

"James would still have got some boos from sections of the Stoke support but since November, he hasn't had that backlash.

"The way he and the FA handled the situation, with the backing of Michael O'Neill, has really helped. Not just Stoke supporters, I think the overwhelming majority of football fans as a whole are glad it's come to a head and come out on the right side."

England Under 20 international Campbell, too, has been buoyed by his new boss, who he identified as a key reason he rejected approaches from Rangers and Celtic to pen a new long-term deal.

“Michael has ironed out the issues that were on-going with the previous manager (Nathan Jones)," said the striker, who has scored five of his six league goals this term under O'Neill.

“I think he’s someone you can respect and who is honest. His door is always open.

“He was a breath of fresh air and everyone looked more happy to play in a system where you actually knew what you were supposed to do. It’s not easy to play in a diamond (Jones’ standard formation), but now we’ve changed the system and got a few wins.”

There are, of course, some lingering questions.

Mike Alderson says that he and other supporters can find certain selection decisions a little 'baffling' - such as bringing forward Lee Gregory off the bench during Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Blackburn ahead of Mame Biram Diouf.

But he does caveat that with the acknowledgement any given supporter could level the same at any given manager, and at any given moment.

"We were beaten 4-2 at QPR a couple of weeks ago and the defence was a shambles that night," the supporters' chief continues. "As a fan, you want blood when things like that happen but Michael named an unchanged line-up the next week.

"That was one of those baffling decisions but we kept a clean sheet and beat Cardiff 2-0. He had clearly worked with the same players and made them understand their errors."

O'Neill's sessions on the training pitch will be heavily influenced by the upcoming opposition - his 'pragmatic' approach duly noted.

"Michael is a wily fox," said Blackburn chief Tony Mowbray after surrendering a point to O'Neill's side midweek.

He'll get time under Peter Coates Peter Smith, Stoke Sentinel reporter

"He’s played against world champions in Germany and knows how to make life difficult for those teams and there was a bit of that knowledge in there tonight.

"Normally they (Stoke) play with one sitting midfielder and two number eights who look to play forward but they dropped in. It was more difficult than other games we have faced.”

Such dogged defensive efforts were the mark of O'Neill's opening campaigns as Northern Ireland manager.

That was until the UEFA Nations League campaign began in autumn 2018. All of a sudden a high-pressing, ball-playing Northern Ireland was unleashed on the world.

While outsiders might dismiss Stoke as a club content with the long-ball style Tony Pulis made their own, it seems an approach more akin to O'Neill's recent international sides will be demanded.

"A lot of people probably don't realise that Pulis divided the fans," explains Alderson.

"I wasn't one that supported him because he didn't evolve the style of football. The two groups of supporters were at war after he left, one section wanting him back and the other wanting to move on.

"Michael O'Neill is the first manager that has stopped all that and united the fans. We can see the method in what he's doing, we are playing some decent football and we hope things will get better going forward."

All he needs now is time.

"He'll get that under (chairman) Peter Coates," insists Smith, despite the club's record of going through three permanent managers since January 2018.

"All of our managers have been given time. Both Tony Pulis and Mark Hughes were probably given a year too long and while Nathan Jones was only in charge for 10 months, he only won six games in 38 and probably should have gone before he did."

While for now, the aim of the game is to stay in the Championship, the ultimate goal is a return to the Premier League, which the club left in 2018 after a 10-year stay.

There's a new-found calmness over the prospects of finding the road back, a confidence in O'Neill's ability to navigate the map.

"We just hope he doesn't get there before Stoke," smiles Alderson.