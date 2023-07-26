Heartbreak for Ireland as Canada comeback eliminates Girls in Green from first World Cup – as it happened

Home > Sport > Football > International Latest | Heartbreak for Ireland as Canada comeback eliminates Girls in Green from first World Cup – as it happenedCanada players celebrate their second goal against Ireland.Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland, left, celebrates with teammates Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Connolly, after scoring their side's first goal direct from a corner kick during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Canada and Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. Photo by Mick O'Shea/SportsfileA general view of the Republic of Ireland dressing room before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/SportsfileDylan O'ConnellWed 26 Jul 2023 at 13:50Kick-off in Perth is 1.00pm Irish time.