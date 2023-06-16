Heartbreak for Northern Ireland as Callum Marshall’s late equaliser is struck off in Denmark

Denmark 1 Northern Ireland 0

Denmark's Pierre Hojbjerg (left) and Northern Ireland's Shayne Lavery battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group H match at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

This was a heartbreaker for Northern Ireland. So near yet so VAR to a famous result.

Trailing 1-0 in injury time, Callum Marshall, at 18 years of age on his international debut, put the ball in the Denmark net with a magical deft flick.

The kid from West Ham, who has yet to make a first team appearance for his club, raced to the delirious away supporters to celebrate with his joyous team-mates joining him for a Green and White Army party.

This was wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen with Northern Ireland showing character and class to fight back following Jonas Wind’s 47th minute strike.

Brought on after 85 by manager Michael O’Neill, it looked as though FA Youth Cup winner Marshall had delivered a precious point for the visitors cleverly netting from a Jonny Evans knock down after another substitute Jordan Thompson had floated a free-kick into the area.

Then VAR intervened. We waited and waited and waited some more. Five minutes it took before the goal was chalked off with Evans deemed to be in an offside position when Thompson struck the free-kick.

It was tough to take for Marshall and everyone in a green shirt who put all they had in to earn a result against the group favourites and still came up short.

When the final whistle blew, O’Neill shook his head knowing this one will go down in the what might have been category for Northern Ireland.

Football is a beautiful game but it can be cruel too. Marshall’s marvellous moment will go down as the goal that never was.

All this after the visitors produced a defensive and tactical O’Neill masterclass in the first half.

Then within two minutes of the re-start it looked as though Northern Ireland’s chances of a famous result were gone with the Wind.

Jonas Wind, that is, who took advantage of a dreadful error from Ciaron Brown to break the deadlock.

For all the late drama it turned out to be the only goal of the evening and leaves O’Neill’s men playing catch up in their quest to qualify for the Euro 2024 finals.

Northern Ireland have three points from three games. Denmark, Slovenia, Finland and Kazakhstan stand on six with San Marino on zero.

There’s still a long way to go in Group H but O’Neill will know all too well the importance of earning a victory at home to Kazakhstan on Monday night.

The mood music in the Denmark camp all week was that they wouldn’t falter again after losing to Kazakhstan in March while for Northern Ireland taking anything away from the Parken Stadium was going to be considered an outstanding result given that O’Neill was without NINE players who all could have played at some stage in Copenhagen.

Having Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Daniel Ballard, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Shane Ferguson and Jamal Lewis injured for this encounter made an already tough task even more demanding. The fact that Craig Cathcart pulled out in Copenhagen with a back issue makes you wonder how many ladders O’Neill has walked under lately.

On the flip side one man’s – or nine in this case – misfortune is another’s opportunity and what a chance for a number of youngsters to shine in one of the most acoustic arenas in Europe.

The Northern Ireland starting XI had seven players with fewer than 20 caps with Jonny Evans and Paddy McNair the only players to have experienced Euro 2016.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was in goal with Evans, after missing the March games, back for his 101st international appearance and captaining the team in a three-man defence alongside McNair and Brown.

Conor Bradley and Trai Hume were the wing backs with the latter making his first start as did Isaac Price, who earlier this month moved from Everton to Standard Liege. Price played just behind Shayne Lavery with George Saville, Ali McCann and Shea Charles in midfield.

Making up the spine of the Danish team were world class performers Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen and 20-year-old striking sensation Rasmus Hojlund who had scored five goals in the last two qualifiers and is a transfer target for Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal among others.

On paper the team looked good. On grass they looked fantastic wearing the iconic Danish strip from the 1986 World Cup as part of the 100th anniversary for kit manufacturer hummel.

There was a hug between ex-Leicester team-mates Schmeichel and Evans before the start and then it was down to business with the pattern set early on as the Danes dominated possession and the visitors worked hard off the ball staying organised and disciplined in the system O’Neill wanted.

With Evans barking instructions they kept their shape denying the home side space to show their quality.

The manager’s game plan was delivering in the first half. The only attacks of note from Denmark came when Pierre-Emile Holberg’s acrobatic effort went wide and Joachim Anderson surged forward only to see Peacock-Farrell calmly claim his drilled effort.

The much-vaunted Hojlund wasn’t getting a kick with Evans, McNair and Brown solid in the back line.

In the opening 45 as an attacking force Northern Ireland offered little. Peter Schmeichel, Kasper’s dad, could have played in goal for the Danes and he’s 59!

At the break though O’Neill would have been pleased because for all the territory Denmark had there was no sense that this was the Alamo with the visitors making desperate clearances. They were composed and looked in control.

What was needed was more of the same in the second half but just a couple of minutes in all the good work was undone when a Brown error presented Wind with a gift of a goal.

Joakim Maehle’s inswinging cross from the left should have been cleared by the Oxford United defender but he failed to deal with it and presented the ball to Wind who finished from close range.

It was a shocking goal to concede and changed the atmosphere inside the ground and flicked a switch for the Danes who were suddenly sharper, quicker and stronger.

With confidence now oozing out of them Holbjerg and Eriksen had strikes from distance before Hojlund raced through only to be halted superbly by Peacock-Farrell.

Northern Ireland had lost control.

On 58 minutes somehow they almost found an equaliser when a sensational pass from Peacock-Farrell sent Price sprinting towards goal only for Schmeichel to save brilliantly.

That gave Northern Ireland hope all was not lost with O’Neill sending on Dion Charles, Jordan Thompson, Dale Taylor, Conor McMenamin and Marshall who hit the net in stoppage time. Five minutes later it was ruled out. Heartbreaking. So near yet so VAR.

