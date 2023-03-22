Heartbreak in France and Netherlands for Northern Ireland’s brave youth teams

The U-17s lost 2-1 to Netherlands while the U-19s lost 1-0 to France

Despite the agony of two narrow defeats, it was a proud night for Northern Ireland’s underage teams in the Elite round of UEFA’s Euro youth tournaments

In Noordwijk, the U-17s lost 2-1 to the Netherlands with PSV youngster Tygo Land scoring an injury time winner, while in Orleans Gerard Lyttle’s U-19s lost 1-0 to France.

In the Netherlands, Dungannon Swifts midfielder Ryan Donnelly gave the U-17s the lead in the 33rd minute only for AZ’s Enoch Mastoras to equalise in the 67th minute. Just when it looked like Andy Waterworth’s team were set to claim an impressive point against the host nation, Land struck in the second minute of stoppage time.

Northern Ireland play England on Saturday before facing Denmark in the final game of the group stage on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Orleans, France claimed a 1-0 victory but like their younger counterparts Northern Ireland U-19s also left the pitch with a great sense of pride.

Only a strike in the 15th minute from Troyes first-teamer Wilson Odobert split the two teams. Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel got to the byline before cutting a dangerous ball across goal for Wilson Odobert, who nipped in between Brodie Spencer and Jamie Doran to score at the back post.

Northern Ireland had a strong penalty appeal waved away in the 18th minute when Charlie Lindsay was felled inside the area by Amiens’ Kassoum Ouattara, but referee Miloš Gigovic of Bosnia waved away the protests.

Celtic goalkeeper Josh Clarke made several fine saves in the first half. The former Glenavon man denied Edan Diop from five yards in the 35th minute and stopped Odobert in the 39th minute from a one-on-one situation.

Northern Ireland almost scored a remarkable equaliser in the 70th minute. Fleet-footed Lindsay skipped his way through the France defence – after a clever short-corner routine – only to see his near-post shot flicked past the post by Strasbourg goalkeeper Robin Risser.

After the build-up to these Elite round games was dominated by speculation over Cliftonville winger Sean Moore’s international future – who did not feature in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-1 loss to Slovakia –Northern Ireland boss Gerard Lyttle will be delighted that the players that did accept a place in his squad performed so well.

Northern Ireland’s next game in France is against Romania on Saturday, before Lyttle’s team play Norway on Tuesday. In today’s other group game, Norway defeated Romania 4-0.

Northern Ireland U17s: L. Donnelly, Lynch, Atcheson, Briggs, Walsh (88 Hastings), McCay (61 Doherty), R. Donnelly, Turley, Hamilton, Kelly (54 O’Hara), Morrison (61 Douglas)

Unused: Munn, Patton, Smyth, Cowan, Moreland

Northern Ireland U19: Clarke, Spencer, Fogarty, McCallion, Wightman, McDonnell, Robinson (86 Prendergast), Doran, Lindsay (71 Oudnie-Morgan) , Scannell (71 Sloan), Kirk (57 Glenfield)

Unused Subs: Charles, Roney, Falls, Brown