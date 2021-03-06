'He's a top player': Gavin Whyte saluted after brace earns Hull City a win over Bristol Rovers

The former Crusaders star is on loan from Championship side Cardiff City and now has three goals in nine league games for the Tigers after a brace on a day on which Kyle Lafferty scored twice for Kilmarnock.

Playing under a fellow Northern Irishman, Whyte is back from an ankle injury and hitting form just in time for the start of the World Cup qualifiers later this month.

“You’ve got to remember that Gavin has missed three or four weeks with an injury, so like any professional football player will tell you, it can take a little while to get up to where you can be,” McCann told BBC Humberside.

“Gavin was part of a Cardiff team that got to the top six of the Championship, he’s a top player, an international player.

"He has been training really well, his performance against Rochdale (in midweek), there was nothing wrong with it; he was probably a bit defensive in his positions at times so it’s about getting him into better positions so he can affect the game, and I thought today, his two goals proved that."

Whyte was playing on the left of a front three that also included Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis - the opposite side to his normal berth on the right - but regardless of position, McCann reckons there is more to come as Hull gear up for their promotion run-in, currently top of the table but level on points with Peterborough United, who have two games in hand.

“For sure, I think you’ve seen today," the boss said. "Maybe he’s been used to playing off the right a lot in his career, but we know he can play off the left.

“He’s probably a bit more direct when he plays off the right – what I mean by that is off the right he’ll take people on more, off the left he finds little pockets, he’s clever on the ball, he wants to come inside and link with Magennis and Wilks.

“It’s a nice string to his bow that he can play in a few positions.”