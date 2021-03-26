'He's building that experience': Bailey Peacock-Farrell backed by Northern Ireland boss after Italy trials as 'tough' club situation continues

Bailey Peacock-Farrell endured a tough night in Italy but has got the backing of his boss.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will put a disappointing night in Italy down to experience and improve going forward.

That's the confident hope of manager Ian Baraclough after the Burnley stopper was questioned for his part in Italy's second goal during the 2-0 result in Parma on Thursday evening.

Peacock-Farrell was beaten at his near post for both goals, although will be spared the blame for Domenico Berardi's stunning opener. The same won't be said of Ciro Immobile's strike, which was let in at the bottom corner.

It follows hot on the heels of Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off final defeat to Slovakia, when the goalkeeper was also beaten at the near post for Michael Duris' crucial extra-time winner.

Peacock-Farrell's situation is no doubt made more difficult by the fact he has played just five senior club matches since moving from Leeds to Burnley coming on two years ago, playing second fiddle to England international Nick Pope.

He has previously spoken of the benefits of training with his experienced team-mate but there's no substitute for regular match action, which he continues to miss.

So it's in that light that manager Baraclough is willing to cut his 24-year-old first choice goalkeeper some slack.

"He's a little bit disappointed in there but it is tough," said the boss. "He's a young player and inexperienced at times so to be able to deal with the situation where he's not playing regularly, more experienced goalkeepers can deal with that a little bit better.

"It is the situation it is. He's pulled off some smart saves and he's building that experience."

Former international Chris Brunt, speaking on Sky Sports, agreed that it would be harsh to be too critical of Peacock-Farrell.

"Goalkeeper's a bit different than an outfield player. It's probably more concentration levels than actual general fitness," Brunt said of the difficulty of stepping into international football without regular club action. "He'll be disappointed with the second goal definitely but it's hard to point fingers at him because he's done so well in previous games. He's kept us in them while still at the same situation at his club. He's proved that he can play well and not be a first team regular at Burnley but tonight it's not been the case."

Northern Ireland's goalkeeping situation is not helped by the fact that Michael McGovern, who was first choice during the Euro 2016 finals, is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue and Motherwell's Trevor Carson is out for the season.

With inexperienced trio Conor Hazard, Nathan Gartside and Liam Hughes for back-up in this window, it's highly likely Peacock-Farrell will continue to get the nod and prove he can learn from tough nights like this one.

At least for the first goal in Parma, boss Baraclough absolved him of any blame as Berardi raced clear before unleashing a world class finish.

"He's lifted it well once he's got it onto his left foot," continued the boss. "Stuart (Dallas) was disappointed with his body shape to allow Berardi to get into that position and once he's cut into the box, he can't get near him.

"Bailey's done what he can to narrow off the angle but he's lifted it and finished it with an assuredness and that's a good player in a tight position."

With the USA set to visit Windsor Park for a friendly on Sunday and Bulgaria, more importantly, coming to Belfast for a qualifier on Wednesday, Northern Ireland can at least take heart from a much improved second-half display.

"You need to believe in yourself more at times because you are better than what you give yourselves credit for," said Baraclough, relaying the message he gave to his team at full-time.

"When we settled on the ball and got the first pass away from their press, we moved the ball a lot better and we played with a lot more intensity in the second half. That's is more like the team that we know that we are.

"Second half, I couldn't fault what they did and we should have got something for our efforts."