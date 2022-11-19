Holding the World Cup in Qatar is crazy due to country's human rights record, argues Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings

Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings believes it is “crazy” that a World Cup is kicking off in Qatar in light of the country’s human rights record and its scorching heat.

Jennings has argued that it doesn’t make sense for the men’s showpiece to take place in the Gulf state when the women’s tournament could not be staged there.

Since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the dire situation for migrant workers in the country has been widely highlighted along with a disturbing human rights record.

Former Arsenal and Spurs keeper Jennings is a big fan of the Northern Ireland women’s side who qualified for the Euro 2022 Finals, and is baffled by the biggest sporting event in the world being awarded to Qatar.

“I think the women’s game has been developing fast and the performances for the Northern Ireland team, including their recent win against Italy, have given us great joy,” said Jennings.

“But the question is how can a World Cup be played in a country where the women’s tournament would not be played? It’s a crazy idea which makes no sense to me.”

Pat Jennings with wife Eleanor and Gerry Armstrong at the 1982 40th anniversary

Women in Qatar, as well as the LGBT community, continue to face discrimination in law and practice. Jennings, who was between the sticks for Billy Bingham’s side at the 1982 and 1986 World Cup Finals, added: “The decision to award the World Cup was made many years ago, and I’d like to think FIFA would do things differently now and bring the Finals to a country which could proudly host both the men’s and women’s Finals.

“There has been a lot of controversy about the World Cup and it’s a shame all of it is overshadowing the tournament.” Throughout a career which spanned an amazing 23 years, Jennings played in some humid conditions, including at the World Cup Finals in Spain 1982 and Mexico 1986. And the Newry man fears some players may struggle to perform in the uncompromising heat.

“It will still be very hot for the players. It was hot when I played in Spain and Mexico,” he adds. “I was actually in Mexico with Tottenham on my 21st birthday playing against the national side before the 1966 World Cup.

Pat Jennings with George Best and Billy Bingham

“It was a 12pm kick-off and the heat was unbelievable but we beat them 1-0. The heat will favour some countries. We still managed to keep fighting against Spain in 1982 with 10 men after Mal (Donaghy) was sent off but it’s tough.” It is the pinnacle of any player’s career to represent their country at the World Cup Finals, and Jennings admits the biggest sporting show on earth brings back golden memories for him.

“By the time Spain 1982 came around, I thought a World Cup appearance had passed us by,” he added. “From joining the international side in 1964 with George Best, we had wanted to qualify and we thought it was never going to happen. To qualify was special and then we beat the host nation Spain, that’s what you dream about.

“How we qualified for the 1986 Finals was amazing, with the six clean sheets. It’s every player’s dream to play in a World Cup Finals. I think when you have tried so hard to qualify, it means a lot. It’s an achievement which felt special at the time but it was only when we came home that we realised the impact we made. After 1982, people started clapping you in and out of restaurants — it can lift the whole nation.”