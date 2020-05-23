How Billy Bingham's Northern Ireland earned a shock win at 1980 Home Internationals to begin road to World Cup heroics
Forty years ago today, Northern Ireland's shock British Championship win in 1980 set scene for Spain '82 and Mexico '86
Stuart McKinley
When moments of sporting glory come along, in the midst of the excitement, euphoria and celebrations those telling the story of the success begin the search for the starting point. The catalyst for what was to come. The precise instant when the key turned in the ignition and the journey to greatness began.