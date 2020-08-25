How have players fared after switching Northern Ireland for the Republic and where will Mark Sykes rate?

Eunan O'Kane, Shane Duffy and Adam Barton are among the players to have represented Northern Ireland at underage level before switching to the Republic in recent years.

The subject of international football allegiance is once again a hot-topic after Mark Sykes became the latest player to make a high-profile switch from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

He's unlikely to be the last with the Irish FA fearing the move could spark a domino effect among the current crop of aspiring teenage stars within the ClubNI set-up.

Read more Irish FA chiefs fear Mark Sykes switch to Republic could spark domino effect among young Northern Ireland stars

And he's far from the first. Plenty of players have made the move in recent history and we've taken a look at some of those to do it in the last 20 years.

It has come with varying levels of success, from James McClean's 72 caps (and counting) for the Republic's senior squad to Tom McDermott's move that would yield little more than an Under 17 cap.

Where will Sykes rank when he looks back on his career?

1. James McClean - Republic of Ireland senior squad: 72 caps

Undoubtedly the most successful of the players to represent Northern Ireland at junior level before switching the the Republic is former Derry City winger James McClean. It was during his spell at his hometown club that McClean helped Northern Ireland to victory at the 2008 Milk Cup and then played seven games for the Under 21s. It was when he was called into the senior side in 2011 that he informed then manager Nigel Worthington of his desire to represent the Republic. He admitted at the time he was 'taking a risk' but will now feel it was a decision that paid off after becoming a key man for the Republic and playing at both Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

2. Shane Duffy - Republic of Ireland senior squad: 30 caps

Another Derry native to opt for the Republic is Brighton defender Duffy. He played for Northern Ireland youth sides at U16, U17, U19 and U21 level and was even named on the bench for the senior side in a friendly against Italy in 2009. Less than a year later, he declared for the Republic after making what he said was a 'difficult' decision, noting Northern Ireland's help in securing his move into professional football with Everton. After injury stunted his progress, he finally made his senior RoI debut in 2014 and went on to play alongside McClean at Euro 2016.

3. Darron Gibson - Republic of Ireland senior squad: 27 caps

Completing a Derry hat-trick for the top three most successful players to switch is the former Manchester United midfielder. He played for Northern Ireland at Under 16 level and would then blame the Irish FA for his decision to defect. Problems began when he opted out of a Victory Shield squad to go on trial at United and, he felt, was subsequently left out of NI squads. He then accepted an opportunity with the Republic and, ahead of his senior debut in 2007, told the Belfast Telegraph: "The reason I am down here in the first place is because I got put out of the squad, and there was an opportunity to play for the Republic. It's the IFA's fault. I thought it was wrong of them to put me out of the squad just because I went for a trial. It's their loss." He went on to play 27 times for RoI and was part of the Euro 2012 squad, although was an unused sub in all of the games.

4. Marc Wilson - Republic of Ireland senior squad: 25 caps

Aghagallon man Marc Wilson made the decision to switch much earlier, representing Northern Ireland at Under 15 and Under 17 level before making the move. He cited his childhood support for the RoI team and said it was a 'comfortable decision'. He missed Euro 2016 through injury but has so far earned 25 senior caps.

5. Eunan O'Kane - Republic of Ireland senior squad: 7 caps

Former Coleraine ace O'Kane played for Northern Ireland youth squads from Under 16 level right up to the Under 21s before moving across in 2011. By then with Torquay United, he explained that he couldn't 'stress enough' that religion played no part in his decision. "I just felt my opportunity wasn't going to come playing for Northern Ireland and the Republic have come and asked me to come and join them, so it's kind of a no-brainer to take the decision to the country that want you," he said. He went on play for the Republic's U21 squad and then seven times for the senior side, but was only named on standby for Euro 2016.

6. Daniel Kearns - Republic of Ireland U23 squad

Another player to make a relatively high-profile switch was current Linfield winger Daniel Kearns. He had played for Northern Ireland at Under 17 level and it was his 2010 switch that caused the IFA to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where they suffered a crushing defeat. He went on to play for the Republic at U19, U21 and U23 level later the same year while starring for Dundalk but failed to make it any further.

7. Stephen Mallon - Republic of Ireland U21 squad

Sheffield United's Mallon is currently part of the RoI's Under 21 set-up while on loan at Derry City. The Belfast lad represented Northern Ireland U16s in the 2014 Victory Shield but switched to enter the Republic's pathway in 2016 and has since played at U18, U19 and U21 level.

8. Adam Barton - Republic of Ireland U21 squad

English-born Barton played once for Northern Ireland's senior side, in a 1-1 friendly draw with Morocco in November 2010. By then, he had already pulled out of a squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers in order to keep his options open regarding his country of birth. In March of the following year, however, he was named in a Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad, for whom he played four games.

9. Liam McAlinden - Republic of Ireland U21 squad

Former Wolves forward McAlinden played for Northern Ireland U21s before switching in 2013 despite the concerted efforts of then senior boss Michael O'Neill to prevent the move. He went on to play just once for RoI U21s. "Liam is a player who we had high hopes for and we've tried everything to keep him," said O'Neill. "I even went down to meet Liam and his agent Stephen. Could you imagine (RoI boss) Giovanni Trapattoni doing that? Sadly for us the pull was too strong - most of his family are from the Republic."

10. Henry McStay - Republic of Ireland U21s

The Lurgan man captained Northern Ireland U17s before becoming one of the first to switch to represent the Republic this century. He made the move in 2001 and went on to play at both under 17 and Under 19 level. He is now working as Leeds United's head physio.

11. Paul George - Republic of Ireland U19s

Former Celtic player George was another of the players to make the move in 2011, after representing Northern Ireland at U16 and U17 level. Then U17 boss Paul Kee had tried to keep the player, who would play only three first team games at Celtic and was last season playing for Dromara Village. “Some from nationalist backgrounds will feel an affiliation with the Republic and I believe it was a family decision for Paul," said Kee. “If we start to lose four or five players a year it becomes a problem, but I don’t think we will.”

12. Ruairi Harkin - Republic of Ireland U19s

Former Coleraine and Cliftonville midfielder Harkin represented Northern Ireland at Under 16 level before switching to play for the Republic Under 19s, with whom he won four caps.

13. Tom McDermott - Republic of Ireland U17s

Derry native McDermott played two friendly games for Northern Ireland U16s in 2013 before declaring for the Republic. Then with Tottenham, he was named in the Republic's U17 squad in 2015 and played in a friendly against Croatia.

From the Republic to Northern Ireland

It hasn't all been one way traffic, it should be noted. Three players have, in recent years, opted to switch from the Republic to Northern Ireland.

One of those, interestingly, is the only player to receive a senior cap for both - and he's an Englishman. That's Alex Bruce, son of Newcastle United boss Steve. When both sides first registered their interest in 2006, he chose the Republic and went on to play two senior games. Because both were in friendly fixtures, he was still eligible for NI and after three years awaiting a third cap, he declared for Northern Ireland and earned another two international caps.

Shane McEleney, who joined Finn Harps from Larne earlier this year, played for the Republic up to Under 21s but then switched to Northern Ireland, for whom he would play at the same level.

The other is Johnny Gorman, who made his senior breakthrough as a top prospect with Wolves in 2011. By then, he had already made his senior Northern Ireland debut, having switched from the Republic at Under 16 level. He went on to win nine senior caps.

One way then the other

Four players have, in recent years, declared for the Republic only to later reverse their decisions and once again turn out for Northern Ireland.

First came Ballymena United midfielder Tony Kane, then with Blackburn Rovers, and Michael O'Connor. The pair, having previously played for NI up to Under 19 level, switched to the RoI Under 21s in 2006. That move proved short-lived and both were back in Northern Ireland kits a year later. O'Connor went on to earn 11 senior caps.

Dundalk striker Patrick McEleney is another to cross the divide twice. First he went from Northern Ireland U16s to the Republic, where he played U17 and U19 football. In 2013, he declared for NI after feeling that Republic senior boss Giovanni Trappatoni wouldn't select players playing their club football in Ireland. Most recently, in 2018, he said he was open to offers: “I actually don’t know where I’m from! Northern Ireland, Republic. If Michael O’Neill came tomorrow and said, ‘Look, I’m interested,’ I’d love to sit down and it would be the same the other way around."

Michael Duffy's is a similar case as he initially played for the Republic's Under 18s in 2012. Later the same year, the Derryman was back in Northern Ireland colours with the U19s. After also playing for the Under 21s, he was given his first senior call-up in 2016 but two years later declared his intention to play for the Republic after discussions with boss Martin O'Neill.

Northern Ireland's other imports

There are five other players who have represented Northern Ireland after previously playing for another nation at underage level since the turn of the century.

The two most high profile, unsurprisingly, came from England. Oliver Norwood, of course, made 57 senior appearances having previously played for England up to U17 level while Goalkeeper Lee Camp played nine times for Northern Ireland after playing for England U21s.

Two more have come from Scotland. Most recently, Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy switched from Scotland U21s last year while Brian McLean had made a similar move in 2005 only to be ruled ineligible as he had not played a competitive NI game before his 21st birthday, which was mandatory under then FIFA regulations. It was referred to as an "administrative error" by then IFA President Jim Boyce.

Last but not least, Alberta-born Caolan Lavery played for Canada's U17 side before switching to Northern Ireland into 2009. He was given a senior call-up in 2015.