How Northern Ireland can learn from All Blacks to move into new successful era, explains Ian Baraclough

World Cup Qualifiers

Ian Baraclough says the manner in which Northern Ireland nurture young talent like Daniel Ballard is key to their success. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

If Northern Ireland were bringing any complacency with them on their travels to Lithuania it’s now been blown away.

There is expectation and pressure on the players’ shoulders to win this crucial World Cup qualifier, but the growing absentee list has really focused minds.

Northern Ireland aren’t strong enough to take winning on the road for granted, especially when they are depleted and under pressure to deliver.

Personal issues rule out Stuart Dallas and Liam Boyce, injuries keep out Jonny Evans, his brother Corry and Josh Magennis while Millwall midfielder George Saville is suspended.

Baraclough’s run of bad luck rumbles on, but the warriors he has available in Vilnius will need to show their class and courage.

It’s a make or break game in Group C and the scoreless draw at home to Bulgaria has injected more tension into this encounter, with a friendly in Estonia on Sunday and Wednesday’s tough home qualifier with Switzerland to come.

But in their press conference yesterday, Baraclough and captain Steven Davis were insisting there was no need to panic.

Rangers ace Davis said: “The mood is positive. Our mentality is we have to try to win the game and put ourselves in a position to challenge come the latter stages.

“We know how important this game is. but we are also not underestimating Lithuania. It took a late penalty against Italy to make it comfortable for them and the Switzerland game was close as well. It’s going to be a tough test, it’s not easy to win games in international football, but I feel we are ready for it and we know what’s at stake.

“I don’t think we got the result we deserved against Bulgaria and that was frustrating, but there are signs of improvement and we need to stick to our principles. Our only aim is to produce a good performance and the result will follow.

“It’s a really tough group, that’s the nature of our placing and our games with Lithuania are crucial. Both teams will target each other to get points and you also hope to get a few big scalps along the way. We are looking to get the three points to get things in motion. It will be a tough game but we are confident we can get the job done.”

Baraclough added: “We know there’s an expectancy there, but Lithuania are a good side who we respect and within our camp we won’t be taking anything for granted. We aren’t just turning up expecting to win. We’ve got to work hard, get our basics right, create chances and take them.

“I know challenges are being thrown at us, but we are in this together. Lithuania are playing at home in front of their own fans and we know they will be fully up for it.”

There may be no household names in the Lithuania side, but Baraclough is not expecting a stroll in the park tonight.

“Many of their players play in Lithuania so they know each other very well,” said the former Northern Ireland under-21 boss.

“They are a group who will be galvanised with the new manager coming in and we have to be wary of that.

“They are strong athletes and there is a resoluteness to them. In the Italian game and the Swiss game they didn’t give much away and they came away with good results, as they will see it I’m sure.

“An early goal for the Swiss away from home and at home to Italy they scored an early goal in the second half and then a very late one to make it 2-0, so they will make it very difficult for any team. We have to realise they have a threat. Big strong, powerful players and we’ve got to be smart how we go about it. We have to be slick with our play and our tempo and have that quality in the final third.”

As well as having to contend with selection headaches, Baraclough was rattled when his coach Austin MacPhee jumped ship for Scotland.

His replacement, Leicester City coach Adam Sadler, hasn’t been able to join the group due to his father’s passing.

“Once the opposition squad is announced, that’s when you can do a lot of the prep work and Austin was a big part of that always,” said Baraclough.

“To receive the call on the Sunday evening took me by surprise, for it to happen so late and I would have thought maybe it could have happened earlier, but you’re not always in charge of that at times.

“We had to work quickly to bring Adam Sadler in. ‘Sads’ is someone I’ve known for a few years and would have been a fantastic coach to bring in at this time, but very late on Sunday he had to pull out. Brendan (Rodgers) called me to tell me the situation that Adam’s father had died and our thoughts are with him.

“Fortunately we have been able to cover for that and the lads will be fully prepared.

“It’s just another thing that happens in international football and you have to be prepared for everything, be it a player or staff member and it just means everyone has to be stronger together and it’s the type of thing that tends to bring everyone together.”

When asked whether he felt it was his side beginning to take shape, Baraclough referenced the awesome New Zealand rugby side.

“We are now in the second season and we have been bringing young players and new players into the squad,” he added.

“The senior players around the squad still have a massive part to play, that’s what should happen with international teams.

“I’ll reference the All Blacks; I’m a big, big believer in how they go about things and they’ve stayed at the very top of their sport by senior players looking after the shirt, looking after young players and leaving it in a better place than when they received it when the time comes to hand it over.

“You have to have that integration amongst the squad bringing young lads through, and I’m not likening us to the All Blacks because we know we are not at the top of our sport as a nation, but if we have that mentality it stands us in good stead.”