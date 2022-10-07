How Northern Ireland could be the second-best ranked team in their Euro qualifying group despite dropping into Pot Five for draw

There was understandable concern at the conclusion of Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign, not just for the nature of the results but the consequences of their poor performance.

Ian Baraclough’s side may have managed to avoid relegation to League D by the skin of their teeth – which is not an achievement, but it is at least preferable to the alternative – but their record of one win and two draws in Group C2 did have negative consequences beyond just an ugly-looking third-placed finish.

With UEFA’s draw for the qualifying groups for Euro 2024 based on Nations League results, Northern Ireland have dropped into Pot Five and – theoretically – are going to be handed a tougher group in Sunday’s qualifying draw if they wish to return to major tournament action.

For that reason, Northern Ireland should consider treating the Nations League more seriously in the future, as outlined by our own Keith Bailie, as now they could wind up placed in a group that otherwise might have offered them a path to Germany in two years’ time.

However, despite that setback, the way the Pots have fallen means Northern Ireland could be set to luck their way into a group where they are the second-highest ranked team based on FIFA World Ranking.

They have been helped by the fact that the Pots being based on Nations League results means that some teams have been elevated into higher brackets than if it was based on world ranking. What is a rather odd system means that the likes of France (fourth) and England (fifth), who would not only be in Pot One based on their World Ranking but would be second and third seeds overall, are in Pot Two after struggling in the Nations League, while Hungary (36th) are in Pot One after finishing second in Group A2.

So, for instance, Baraclough’s men could find that the Hungarians could be the team drawn to face them in Pot One, even though they are only the 19th-highest ranked side in Europe, but they could just as easily take on France – who finished third in Group A1 of the Nations League – from Pot Two.

However, there is a draw where Northern Ireland, who are placed 59th in FIFA’s rankings, could be the second best ranked team in their group despite being drawn out in Pot Five.

No matter what, whoever they are drawn against in Pot One will be ranked better than them, but being pitted against Hungary would undoubtedly give them the best chance of picking up a result as opposed to being paired with the likes of Belgium, the Netherlands or Spain.

But Pot Two is where they could really benefit from a favourable draw as they could be joined by 76th-ranked Israel, who earned their place in the second bowl after they were promoted to League A in the Nations League. Compared with the likes of France, England and Wales, they are a nation that are eminently beatable for Northern Ireland. Bosnia-Herzegovina would also be a decent tie for Baraclough’s men.

After that, the talent becomes much more diluted in Pots Three and Four where there are several draws that would be preferable for Northern Ireland, as well as several they would like to avoid. To continue with the trend, we’ve picked the lowest ranked sides in both Pots, which are Armenia from Three and the Faroe Islands from Four.

They may also be given a sixth team in their group due to the uneven number of teams registered to qualify through UEFA, which means three groups will have ten teams as opposed to eight, where they could come up against one of Andorra, Liechtenstein or San Marino – the latter are ranked lowest so into the group they go.

So, we could be talking about a draw where Northern Ireland could end up with a group containing Hungary (36th), Israel (76), Armenia (93), the Faroe Islands (122) and San Marino (211).

Ironically, this group could be even easier as Azerbaijan are in Pot Four and are ranked 123rd, however due to political reasons they cannot be drawn against Armenia, so we had to replace them with the Faroes.

In that group scenario, Northern Ireland would certainly fancy their chances at getting out of the group, particularly with the top two teams automatically qualifying for the Finals in Germany in two years’ time. Ian Baraclough has urged the fans to judge him on their qualifying campaign – if they did not finish at least second in that pool then it would be considered a failure.

But, of course, if we are looking at best case scenario draws, we also must assess the worst case scenario, too, and it is… not kind, to put it mildly.

Not only could Northern Ireland draw World No.2-ranked nation Belgium in their group, due to that poor Nations League performance where they won just one game and lost three they could also be joined by the fourth-ranked nation France from Pot Two.

Sweden (25th) lurk in Pot Three, while the wide range of teams in Pot Four means that instead of either the Faroes or Azerbaijan, they could come up against Turkey, who are ranked 45th.

If you add in a sixth team, then Andorra would be the best of the the options, the World No.151 nation still likely to be the whipping boys of the group but a tougher proposition than San Marino.

It would take a lot to either go right or wrong for Northern Ireland to get either of those groups, which have been outlined below. But then that’s the luck of the draw, isn’t it?

Best case scenario: Hungary, Israel, Armenia, Faroes Islands, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Worst case scenario: Belgium, France, Sweden, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Andorra

* Northern Ireland may only be drawn against four other teams as only three qualifying groups will have a sixth team due to an uneven number of qualifiers