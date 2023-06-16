How Northern Ireland players rated in Denmark

The Danes won 1-0 in the Parken

Bailey Peacock-Farrell: Slowed down play when he could, dealt comfortably with drive from Joachim Anderson. No chance with goal, almost claimed impressive assist with Price’s effort. 6.

Jonny Evans: Experienced skipper reads the game brilliantly and knows when to act decisively. Masterclass in defending and thought he played a big role in late equaliser. Picked up a yellow card for a foul on Hojlund but huge bonus to have him back fit. 8

Ciaron Brown: Was unfortunate as his knock down led to Jonas Wind’s goal. Part of a rearguard that needed to remain focused against a lively, intelligent and inventive attack. Was wasteful in possession and out of position at times but made few big interventions. 6.

Conor Bradley: Showed early aggression, his defensive skills needed to come to the surface here and he was solid. Soldiered on with a knee injury. 7

Trai Hume: First senior international start for the Sunderland man, given an unfamiliar role on the left and was stretched early on but was backed up by Saville. Found Andreas Skov Olsen a handful. 6.

Paddy McNair: Helped relieve the pressure on defence but unable to find a magic touch in the final third. Unfortunate to be booked. 6

Isaac Price: A first senior international start for the 19-year-old in the number 10 role in support of Lavery. Struggled to get into the game but did sting Schmeichel’s palms with a powerful strike. 6.

Ali McCann: Worked hard but with little reward on a difficult night. Made his feelings known to referee Daniel Stefanski and was carded. Lasted 85 minutes. 6.

Shea Charles: Playing in midfield, the Manchester City youngster is usually smart in possession but was a little untidy at times. Good defensive work from a young player still learning the game. 6.

George Saville: Helped out his defence and pressed well in energetic start. Had a late opportunity to create chance but found the keeper 6.

Shayne Lavery: Lone frontman was given nod ahead of Dion Charles and tested Schmeichel with an early deflected effort. Very little service. 6.

Subs: Charles (for Lavery 69, 5); Thompson (for Shea Charles 69, 6); Taylor (for Price 78, 6); McMenamin (for Bradley 78, 7); Marshall (for McCann 85, 7). Subs not used: Lane, Goss, Donnelly, Southwood, Hazard, Whyte.