How Shayne Lavery surprised Blackpool boss with ‘proper goal-scorer’s goal’ during win over Middlesbrough

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley might be starting to realise just what he has on his hands in Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery.

The 22-year-old made it two goals in two competitive games for the Tangerines when he thanked his boss for his new-found starting spot by smashing home the second goal of a 3-0 rout over Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup first round.

The win tees up a second round tie against Sunderland and, even more crucially for Lavery, furthers his case for a regular place in the first XI.

He had already netted a late leveller during his 10 minute cameo at Bristol City on Saturday with a poacher's goal but after adding to that on his home debut, Critchley admitted Lavery’s exploits had taken him by surprise.

"It was a proper goal-scorer's goal," the boss told BBC Lancashire. "He used his body well, nudged somebody out of the way, got his shot off in a fraction of a second and caught the goalkeeper out. He caught me out, really. I wasn't expecting it. He turns, knows where the goal is and he just hits it. He was a massive threat all night and the supporters definitely appreciated his performance."

Lavery, of course, joined from Linfield during the summer as he looks to make a success of his second stint in England, having initially joined Everton from Glenavon aged 16 before returning home via a short loan spell at Falkirk.

The next step is to rubber-stamp his name as one of Critchley's first choice starters but the boss wasn't giving much away on that front ahead of Saturday’s home game against Cardiff City in the Championship (kick-off 3pm).

"They've given me a few headaches which is nice," he said of his shuffled pack. "We've got five games in 14 games so we will use the squad. There will be changes but when you're bringing players off the bench who are in form and in rhythm, it's a massive plus for us.

"They (Lavery and his fellow new signings) made a positive impression on the supporters tonight. It was an opportunity for them to stake their claim and first impressions are important. The supporters get behind the team and they want to see certain things on the pitch. We want to give them something to shout about. We've got some exciting, hungry players who give their all."