How the Northern Ireland players rated in 2-0 victory over San Marino

Jamal Lewis and Dion Charles were superb in Serravalle

Bailey Peacock-Farrell: Well protected by his defence, he will have more stressful nights. 6

Conor Bradley: Early drive deflected over, some dangerous wing play and tested keeper with a powerful strike. Impressive performance. 8

Daniel Ballard: Playing with confidence and maturity at this level, made way for McGeehan to make his debut. 7

Craig Cathcart: 70th cap for proud skipper, the Watford man will enjoy marking the special occasion with a clean sheet. 7

Ciaron Brown: On left of a back three, the Oxford United man was alert and composed, but booked for one shove. Subbed late on for Price. 7

Jamal Lewis: Trusted by O’Neill despite his club struggles, rarely troubled defensively and provided clever cross for Charles’ second. Lasted 74 minutes. 7

George Saville: Decent cross gave McNair chance with header, flicked one shot over. Still waiting for his first Northern Ireland goal but some dangerous attacking play. Lasted 73 minutes. 7

Shea Charles: Given starting role by O’Neill, the Manchester City teenager is a cool and assured operator. Protective shield in front of defence, played role in opener and produced some clever touches. 8

Paddy McNair: Forced keeper to save from header. Some good attacking link up play but lacked killer touch. 7

Dion Charles: The Bolton goal machine poked in his first Northern Ireland strike and doubled his tally after the break with a fine header. A striker brimming with confidence. 9

Conor Washington: Passed fit for the contest, his superb cross allowed Dion Charles to score opener. Worked hard and lasted 67 minutes. 7

Substitutions: McGeehan for Ballard (67, 6); Magennis for Washington (67, 6); Thompson (for Saville 73, 6); Ferguson (for Lewis 74, 6); Price (for Brown 82, 6).

Subs not used: Hazard, Southwood, Hume, Toal, Goss, Taylor, Whyte.