I am still the right man to lead Northern Ireland forward despite recent struggles, insists manager Ian Baraclough

Nations League

From the baking sun of Larnaca to the storms of Pristina, Ian Baraclough could do with a rainbow and a positive result tonight.

Defeat for Northern Ireland against Kosovo in the Fadil Vorkrri stadium and there’ll be more heat on the manager than there was on the sunbathing fans in Cyprus at the weekend.

After a lack-lustre loss at home to Greece to kick-off the Nations League followed by a dreadful scoreless draw away to the Cypriots, the Green and White Army are demanding victory over Kosovo.

There’s around 500 of them here in the capital and they are desperate to cheer their team to success rather than jeer them as was the case after the previous two failures.

Northern Ireland have not won in 12 matches in the Nations League – four of them dating back to before Baraclough’s time. Lucky 13? The visitors have the quality to end a shocking run in the competition. What they need is the right plan to do it.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Baraclough plays this with the mixture of youth and experience in his squad…4-3-3 or three at the back? Surely Paddy McNair needs to move forward into midfield? And after their lively substitute appearances in Cyprus, what about Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery and Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin being handed starts?

With the Northern Ireland fans in Pristina questioning Baraclough I asked him in the pre-match press conference if he felt he was still the right man for the job.

The response was one of confidence insisting that the team, despite recent results and an increasing inability to score goals, was still on the right track and that would be confirmed by the end of Euro 2024 qualifying, which incidentally is when the manager’s extended contract from the Irish FA comes to a conclusion.

Conor McMenamin

Baraclough was also keen to point out that he appreciates the frustrations of the fans and indeed wanted to turn the jeers into cheers and see them smile again.

He is aware that there is criticism of him out there but he states his only focus is on improving the team.

“I’ve said before, I’m not on social media, I don’t read the papers, I concentrate on what we can do to improve,” said the 51-year-old from Leicester.

“If I was more focused on what was being said about me, then I don’t think you’d be doing your job properly, so for me that’s noise. It’s noise in the background.

“I understand when you don’t win games of football, you get criticised. I know you’re always running that gauntlet as a manager but that is not something for me to discuss, otherwise it detracts from where your focus should be and that is putting all your focus into the team and the next game.”

So what does he expect from his players tonight?

“I think there’ll be renewed energy, looking back at the Cyprus game it could be talked about us being flat,” he said.

“I didn’t realise how the heat would affect people. I’m not one for making excuses but when players are losing three to three and a half kilos, that tells you a big thing about the night. The lads couldn’t get their breathing and they aren’t used to playing in that heat.

“That and a lack of game time having not played in the last three, four, five, six weeks, whatever it is.

“We are looking at the stuff we have done well in the previous games. Players are also getting to know and understand each other more. We are reminding them they are good players. They have been out of the game since finishing the season but in this third game, you would expect that little bit of sharpness.

“We’re not going to go off track, rip the paper and start again. We know where we’re going, we know where we want to be, we know there are building blocks to get there and there will be pitfalls, pits and troughs along the way. We’re going through a tough time at the moment but confidence is there and the belief is there and we know we can play better than the last two games.”

Before a downpour at the end of last night’s training session inside the stadium, Baraclough hailed the desire of McMenamin which was good to hear and how the Oval ace is shining and driving forward in every training session.

That determination can lift others around him. What has also given the Northern Ireland players a boost is goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell displaying his impressive piano skills in the team hotel in the centre of Pristina.

The manager could do with his tactics, selection and his team being in tune tonight.