‘I am the one with the actual guts to do it’ – Chloe McCarron on her confidence in Kenny Shiels’ Northern Ireland team

Few players have had as big an impact on Northern Ireland qualifying for the Women’s Euro 2022 finals than Chloe McCarron.

A key cog in the midfield engine room with a range of passing that is perfect for the style that Kenny Shiels likes his team to play.

The 24-year-old Coleraine woman also scored one of the outstanding goals of the campaign when she struck her first at international level in the win over the Faroe Islands that clinched Northern Ireland’s place in the play-offs.

The high point of qualification for the tournament is in contrast to the low that McCarron experienced when she stepped back from playing between her senior debut and the start of the Euro campaign two years later.

The contrast in her performances is just as striking.

“I played in Kenny’s first game against Norway, before that I had taken a break after coming through the under-19s for several reasons, which there is no point going into now, and then when Kenny came in the confidence he has embedded in me has been unbelievable,” said McCarron.

“He has backed me and has allowed me to actually play how I want to play, which is good.

“I think I have gone from strength to strength and I think that has shown in my performances because when I have watched games back from when he first came in it is like I a different player.

“He has given me more confidence and I would also say that mentally I am so much stronger.

“He has taught us to just take it and maybe if you’re not starting that you are going to prove why you should be and why you will be in the next one.

“I would say that I am ever more of an athlete now too. In terms of my physique I have matured over the last three years as well.”

Chloe McCarron

Shiels’ keen eye for a player with great passing ability and the technical skills to match meant that McCarron fitted right in when he set up his team after taking the job and her next cap will take her total to 25.

Dropping deep to take the ball from the defence, or even directly from goalkeeper Jackie Burns, she is the conduit from which the attacking play flows – and she loves the responsibility.

“I am the one with the actual guts to do it,” the Glentoran Women midfielder said with a smile.

“I like the thrill of it and I back myself to get out of a situation and obviously the staff do too because they ask me to do it.

“That shows the trust they have in me to do it, but it doesn’t just come from me, it comes from the movement of everyone else as well.”

Having to wait 15 months between qualifying for a tournament and it actually coming around is a unique experience, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic being felt by the 16 teams who have reached the finals.

It did, however, allow the home-based Northern Ireland players to begin a six-month full-time training programme at the start of this year in preparation. Now, finally, the wait is almost over.

“It seems like such a long time ago since we qualified that night against Ukraine,” said McCarron.

“We have been quite occupied with the World Cup qualifiers, we were in Marbella in February and the start of the full-time programme – that’s all been quite intense – but everybody will be glad to see the tournament come around.”