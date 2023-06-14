I believe the best is still yet to come from Northern Ireland, claims Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is back in the Premier League with Burnley, he’s confident about qualifying for Euro 2024 and he can’t wait to play in the red-hot atmosphere of Parken Stadium tomorrow night. Life is good for the 26-year-old.

He finds it “funny and strange” that, at his age, he is one of the more experienced players in Michael O’Neill’s squad for the qualifiers away to Denmark this week and at home to Kazakhstan on Monday. In a 27-man panel, there are only four others with more caps than him. He is on 37 international appearances with many more to come.

Peacock-Farrell is very much the No.1 keeper for Northern Ireland. He is the second choice at Burnley but played eight times in the league, as Vincent Kompany’s side ran away with the Championship, plus five FA Cup games and three Carabao Cup ties last season.

On going up and playing for Kompany, he says: “It’s something you really hope for in your career – promotion. I think we dominated the league and some of the football we played under the gaffer was incredible.

“10 years ago, you were watching him on the TV playing for (Manchester) City, and now he’s your manager. It is sometimes surreal.

“It’s great to be back in the Premier League. I played there a couple of years ago (with Burnley), and obviously that was really good. To try and do it again in a different style of football, like we are playing now, would be great. I think we have a really good chance of doing well next season.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell in training for the Euro 2024 qualifier

“I enjoy our style. It took the whole team a little bit of time in pre-season to get used to the patterns and the way the manager wants to play. As a whole, I think we have managed quite well. You’d rather be doing this than being the opposition and chasing the ball.”

Asked about not being first-choice at club level, Peacock-Farrell’s answer is a genuine one.

“I am in a role where you can either get a lot of games or absolutely none. I’ve been quite happy that I got the amount of games that I have,” he replies.

“We had really good cup runs, and I played the back end of the season as well as a couple of games at the front. Overall, I could have done with a few more games, and I like to play every game, but it certainly wasn’t a bad season.

“Obviously you would like to be playing regularly every single season, that’s certainly the aim going into next season as well.”

In his time at Burnley, Peacock-Farrell has been inspired by working alongside the likes of England goalkeepers Nick Pope, now thriving at Newcastle, and Joe Hart, who last term helped Celtic clinch a domestic treble.

“That’s been super-beneficial,” hailed the ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday star.

“I’ve been really quite spoiled for goalies and goalkeeping coaches since I was 16, 17. I’d quite a few managers at Leeds, so there were a few different goalies and coaches. Then going to Burnley and Sheff Wed, I’ve had some really top goalkeepers. You’ve got to look at them all and take bits and bobs and find what they’re doing well and see if it works for you.

“I keep in touch with both Popey and Harty quite regularly. Obviously Popey is doing amazing, and Harty is doing unbelievable things at Celtic as well.

“It shows how much of a top keeper he (Hart) is. He played at Man City for a silly amount of years. Then to have that period of going here and there, when it might not have quite worked out, to go to Celtic at Harty’s age and play that type of football, and show that he can do it, is just a good achievement for him, for sure.”

Given Denmark’s attacking quality, Peacock-Farrell is expected to be busy in Copenhagen where the fans tend to be loud. He is ready for it, with both teams entering on the back of defeats to Finland and Kazakhstan in March.

“I love it. Playing internationals, you get to play these top sides,” beams the shot-stopper, who one day would like to play club football abroad.

“Yeah, they are going to be on it, but I imagine they would have been on it regardless of whether they won the last game or not.

“It is going to be a difficult game, but we are certainly up for the challenge.”

Despite losing to Finland at Windsor Park, where Northern Ireland were confident of making it six points out of six in the March double-header after beating San Marino, Peacock-Farrell still has total belief qualification for Euro 2024 can be achieved.

“Yes. 100 per cent. Obviously the Finland result wasn’t ideal but we are fully confident that if we were to go to Finland, we could get a result,” he declares.

“Denmark is going to be a tight game and a hard game but it’s nothing we haven’t done before, and there is still a long way to go in this group and a lot can change.”

Asked why he had so much faith, he responded: “The ability of the players and more time under the manager and getting the players accustomed to a slightly different way of playing under the last manager (Ian Baraclough).”

Peacock-Farrell also pointed to O’Neill being down this road before having taken Northern Ireland to Euro 2016.

“To be honest, it’s back to how it was under him the first time. Obviously there are a lot of fresh faces, but I feel as though Michael is still Michael,” he explained.

“He brings so much detail and positive energy and a great feel about the place. It’s been nice to have him back and it feels good to be away with Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Conor Hazard; Luke Southwood. Defenders: Jonny Evans; Craig Cathcart; Jamal Lewis; Ciaron Brown; Conor Bradley; Trai Hume; Aaron Donnelly. Midfielders: Patrick McNair; George Saville; Jordan Thompson; Ali McCann; Shea Charles; Paddy Lane; Ethan Galbraith; Isaac Price; Sean Goss. Forwards: Gavin Whyte; Shayne Lavery; Dion Charles; Conor McMenamin; Matthew Kennedy; Dale Taylor; Callum Marshall; Lee Bonis.