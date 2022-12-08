I can convince the Northern Ireland players that we can create more special memories, says Michael O’Neill

International football

Michael O’Neill is unveiled as Northern Ireland boss for the second time at Windsor Park

When Michael O’Neill was first appointed Northern Ireland manager just after Christmas in 2011, the players were feeling as down as a kid on Santa’s naughty list following an abysmal run of results under Nigel Worthington.

He had to lift them and show that they weren’t a bunch of turkeys destined to be stuffed game after game. It took a while with some embarrassing defeats in his opening qualifying campaign but O’Neill got there in the end, leading the nation to a first major tournament — the Euro 2016 Finals — in 30 years.

This time around he has been appointed before the crackers have been pulled and arrives with scorelines during Ian Baraclough’s reign as appalling as a festive episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Again he has to convince his team they are better than that and on this occasion he intends to do it right from the off, instilling belief for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“At the outset, after my first campaign, I had to show the players that they could qualify because I didn’t think they believed that they could,” said O’Neill,

“I think it was a mindset change from the players because we then started to see a group of players that could win games late, that they didn’t always do, and could win games from being behind.

“I remember in (qualification for) 2020, we played poorly in the first half then substitutions came on and we won the game 2-1. Those were things that the Northern Ireland team were probably not doing a lot of.

“Hopefully, a lot of that still remains, it might need to be reignited a little bit in that situation, but, yes, you have got to deliver them a vision and a pathway —and they have got to believe in it.

“You’ll know quite quickly, then every result is another layer on top of that.

“When we went into every game, at home particularly, we believed that we could take something, against the Germans, against the Dutch, we always had a game plan.

“The most important thing was we always stayed in the game. That is what the less fancied teams in the World Cup are doing now — you have to stay in the game and that is such a big part.”

Michael O'Neill during his time as Stoke boss

When Baraclough was sacked in October, the Irish FA only had eyes for O’Neill, who was available after losing his job at Stoke City in August.

They wanted him so much that a five-and-a-half-year contract was put on the table, allowing the former Stoke boss time to build another dynasty.

The players and supporters also wanted him back.

“That plays a factor. In football it is always nice when you are wanted, particularly when you have just left a job,” said O’Neill.

“I was probably eight weeks out of a job when the vacancy arose. I didn’t anticipate leaving Stoke in August.

“We had a difficult pre-season and with anything like that there is a bit of hurt and there’s your confidence so when you have that positivity and opportunity to go into another job it’s only natural that it appeals to you. I just hope that I can deliver.

“That’s the key and I believe that I can.

“A big thing for me was the conversations I had with the senior players which were positive.”

O’Neill added: “Football is all about timing. First of all there was an opportunity. I’d had that period in the Championship which was at times very rewarding but also at times quite gruelling. I’m honest enough to admit that.

“Every Championship manager would tell you the same. Sometimes in club football you don’t get an opportunity to build anything.

“You are constantly dealing with a lot of things like Financial Fair Play.

“Stoke is a really good club with really good people but until you go into any job you never know what the club is like from the outside looking in.

“I think there is a tenure in club management which is all too short for too many managers and the opportunity to build something doesn’t exist.

“I really enjoyed the Northern Ireland job when I did it (first time around). I felt that was important and that at this stage of my career I would do something I would really enjoy and focus on and not just take a job because it was a job.

“With the nature of the Football League, in a short period of time you can be the manager of four or five clubs. That didn’t appeal to me.

“I also felt that the feeling you have in club football to the feeling you have in international football is hugely different and not just going to a major tournament again because that’s what you dream about but just being back here and enjoying the job, being with the players again and building the squad was something I felt was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“You can always talk about ‘it is not a good time’ but in a similar way people felt when I took the job initially that I was too young and it wasn’t the right time in my career, but you never know when it will come around again.

“Someone else could have come into the job and been hugely successful so you might never get the opportunity.

“I was conscious that the Association wanted me to come back, their commitment to me was massive which was a big thing as well and I was only too happy to take up the reins again.”