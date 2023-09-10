‘I cannot continue my work’ – Luis Rubiales resigns as president of Spanish FA

Embattled Luis Rubiales has finally bowed to pressure and said he will resign as president of the Spanish football federation.

Rubiales kissed midfielder Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s victory over England in last month’s World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

Rubiales had claimed the kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual”.

He told Piers Morgan he had decided to quit after speaking with his family.

FIFA had suspended Rubiales pending an investigation into his behaviour and — as the 46-year-old had initially refused to resign — Hermoso submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office last week and that is now with Spain’s high court.

Alongside a complaint of sexual assault by Rubiales, an allegation of coercion was also filed and it will now be down to Spain’s high court to present formal charges against the suspended RFEF president.

But in an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored on Sunday, Rubiales said: “I love so much my daughters, and they love me so much, i’m very happy and proud of them.

“My resignation? Yes, I’m going to, I cannot continue my work.”

He added: “My father, my daughters, I spoke with them.

“They know it is not a question about me, some friends very close to me, and they say to me, ‘Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and to continue your life. Probably you are going to damage people you love.’

“When somebody is not thinking only about themself, because I had to in these few weeks, it’s not only a question of me.

“It can affect third parties, it’s very important, this situation now, it’s the thing I have to do,” he added.

As well as his conduct towards Hermoso, Rubiales was also criticised for grabbing his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory while stood in the stadium’s VIP area, metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

Spain’s women’s team claimed they would not play again for their country until Mr Rubiales was removed from his post.

Rubiales maintained throughout that the kiss was “mutual” and “consensual”, but did add that he had made “some obvious mistakes”.

Last Tuesday, the RFEF announced the dismissal of women’s World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda. The 42-year-old had been the only member of Spain’s women’s backroom staff who had not quit in protest at Rubiales’ refusal to step down.

Vilda had also applauded Rubiales at an emergency general assembly of the RFEF.