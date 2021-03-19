I can't wait to get scoring on the international stage after receiving incredible Northern Ireland call-up: Charles

Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles can't wait to go on the international goal trail after receiving his first senior Northern Ireland call-up.

The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals in 38 appearances for Stanley this season as they look to force their way into the League One play-offs, and has been rewarded with a place in Ian Baraclough's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria as well as the home friendly with USA.

"I'm absolutely delighted, these things don't come around often so I've got to take the opportunity with both hands," he said. "I will be going into a group of good lads and very good players, so it's only going to benefit me to learn things from the senior players within the squad.

"Ian Baraclough called me last week to inform me I was in the squad but the conversation didn't last too long because I was a bit lost for words.

"When I meet up with the squad, I'll hopefully be able to have a sit down with him and then have a proper chat."

Baraclough believes Charles is ready to make an impact at international level.

"He's having a fantastic season and now is the right time to call him up," Baraclough said.

"He's playing in the same league as Josh (Magennis) and Conor (Washington), and scoring 17 goals is no mean feat with an unfashionable club - if you can call Accrington that.

"Dion fully deserves his call-up. I wanted to bring in an extra striker as well to this camp and not have as many wide players, so Dion is coming in at exactly the right time."

Charles is one of five strikers in the squad alongside Magennis, Washington, Kyle Lafferty and Liam Boyce, who is not expected to join up until later in the camp as he awaits the birth of his second child.

"Family comes first in these situations," Baraclough said. "It's just him and his wife, family from either side aren't able to get over immediately at the moment, so hopefully there's the safe arrival of the child and then Liam can come in on a high and with a clear mind."