I can’t wait to see Northern Ireland run out at Casement Park: Gerry Armstrong

Euro 2028 is on its way to Belfast and Northern Ireland World Cup legend Gerry Armstrong couldn’t be happier.

The United Kingdom and Ireland’s only opponent for the right to stage Euro 2028 – Turkey – has pulled out of the bidding process, preferring to make a joint bid with Italy to stage Euro 2032.

It now seems certain that the Five Nation bid will be selected by UEFA in October.

As one of 10 grounds picked for the joint bid, a redeveloped 34,000-seater Casement Park is set to host at least four games at the 24-team tournament.

While the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs said in April “that football tournaments should be hosted by football stadia”, Armstrong has no doubt that the Green and White Army will pack out the new arena should Northern Ireland qualify for the tournament.

“This is positive news, and we’re long overdue some of that,” said Armstrong.

“The world is changing and we have got to move forward. What’s wrong with Northern Ireland playing at Casement Park? Absolutely nothing.

“I remember they used to say Croke Park would only ever be used for GAA. It’s held Six Nations rugby, Republic of Ireland games and all sorts of big concerts.

“Times change and things move forward.

“The idea of four or five European Championships games being staged in Belfast is fantastic, and it would be even better if Northern Ireland were part of that.

“I have talked to Northern Ireland fans, and I know they will go to Casement Park.

“Of course, we’d have to qualify first; that might be the tricky part!”

After years of delay and legal wrangling, construction work on the new stadium is due to start next year and be completed by 2026 with the UK Government set to pick up most of the tab, which could run to £168million.

Armstrong – who played for both club and country in Croke Park – believes that progress on the west Belfast venue is long overdue.

“I played at Casement Park many years ago, and it was a magnificent venue to play at,” he added.

“It’s sad the disrepair it has fallen into.

“It’s time the Government got their fingers out and built it, as it should have happened years ago.

“It would be fantastic for Northern Ireland and the city of Belfast to have a stadium like that on our doorsteps.”

Turkey has requested to merge its bid to host the Euro 2032 Final with Italy.

UEFA will choose the hosts for both tournaments on October 10.