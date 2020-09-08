'I could pick holes in it all night': Gareth McAuley lambasts Northern Ireland defence after Norway hammering

Former Northern Ireland star Gareth McAuley said he could 'pick holes' in the side's defensive display all night after watching the 5-1 defeat at the hands of Norway.

The visitors left Windsor Park as the first away team to score five goals in a competitive international at the stadium since England won 5-1 in 1979.

It was a performance from their hosts that new boss Ian Baraclough knows must see much improvement if Northern Ireland are to threaten their hosts Bosnia & Herzegovina in next month's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

McAuley, who played 80 games in the heart of the Northern Irish defence, was not impressed by what he saw in the new manager's first home game in charge.

"I’m trying to find a positive for you from that game but I can’t," he said on Sky Sports.

"You talk about the Czech Republic team that faced Scotland, but it was us that looked like the team that was thrown together in the last 24 hours, to be honest.

"We were just all over the place, there were gaps everywhere, we didn’t play as a team. I spoke before the game on Sky Sports about how the squad galvanised in Romania, everyone knew their jobs and they were at it. We could have done with that last night.

"Saying Northern Ireland couldn’t be at Norway’s level is making excuses for them. A lot of the players aren’t getting a lot of game time at their clubs, which maybe had an effect, but Norway looked bigger, stronger, sharper, first to everything. We let balls bounce. I could sit and pick holes in it all night.

"The gaps in defence were too big. The finishing from Norway was top notch, it was some of the best I’ve ever seen, but we could have helped ourselves, we could have prevented a lot of things.

"There wasn’t much cohesion in defence. Some players were pressing and some weren’t and that allowed Norway to get into pockets and hurt us until they scored five inside the hour mark, and by then they decided they’d punished us enough and came off it, and the game fizzled out after that."

It was a back line that was, of course, missing Premier League stars Jonny Evans and Jamal Lewis, who is on the cusp of a move to Newcastle United to ensure he stays in the top division of English football.

"I’d like to see Craig Cathcart taking more of a leadership role without Jonny beside him," McAuley continued. "They’re the spine of the team, they’re the ones you want to see pulling guys back together and saying, ‘right, we’re back in the game, here we go, we have a foothold’.

"Baraclough is right, Jonny Evans makes a huge difference. He’s the guy who will put his foot on the ball and he’ll get things going - he’ll organise what’s going on in front of him and pull players in around him.

"The only thing about that is who’s coming behind Jonny when that time comes? He’s 32, so he still has time left, but who’s coming behind him? You look at Davo, Jonny, Craig’s in his 30s as well. When you talk about being so reliant on those players, what’s coming behind needs to find game time and step up as quickly as possible."

Norway certainly have found themselves an up-and-coming star, as Borussia Dortmund striker showed his talents once again with two outstanding goals at the heart of a mammoth display.

"As bad as we were, Norway were very good," McAuley conceded. "Haaland is a class act. His finish was as casual as you like but it’s a super finish. You see his goal record at his clubs - he’s gone to Dortmund and just finished off what he was doing at Salzburg.

"I’m not a betting man, but I could see him being in the Ballon d’Or conversation one day because he just looks so hungry, he wants to score goals. He’s just such an old head on young shoulders in how he moves defenders to make space, and then his finishing is nonchalant."