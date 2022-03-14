‘I didn’t think I was this close’: Trai Hume stunned after getting first Northern Ireland call-up from Ian Baraclough

Northern Ireland defender Trai Hume admits he wasn’t expecting to be called up to the senior team this quickly – so much so he didn’t know why Ian Baraclough was calling him on Sunday!

The Sunderland defender, who only turns 20 this week, will link up with the Northern Ireland squad next week ahead of their friendlies away to Luxembourg on March 25 and then at home against Hungary on March 29.

It’s a deserved reward for the former Linfield defender, who earned his stripes in the Irish League with the Blues – and during a loan spell with Ballymena United – and with the Northern Ireland Under-21s side.

But it has come so rapidly that when he answered the phone to his new boss, it still didn’t twig with him why Baraclough might be giving him a ring.

"I woke up on the Sunday morning and we were coming into the training ground to train after the game on Saturday and I saw the number come up on my phone, and I was thinking ‘who is that?’ Obviously Ian said it was him and I was like ‘what’s he ringing me for?!’” he laughed.

"He gave me the news and I didn’t know what to say – I think I said thank you about five or six times!

"It wasn’t something I expected so soon. I thought if I came here (Sunderland) and I had a run of games then I might have got it, but I’ve only played a couple, so I wasn’t really expecting it. I thought I did quite well when I played the games with the 21s, but to be honest I didn’t think I was this close.

"Ringing my dad and my mum and telling them, they were more excited than me! I’m kinda a chill person, I don’t get excited over many things. They were over the moon.”

Hume is one of two new faces in the Northern Ireland squad alongside Fleetwood midfielder Patrick Lane, who has also impressed in League One this season and will get his first taste of senior action.

The right-back, who can also cover midfield if necessary, admits it would be beyond his wildest imagination if he got on the pitch against either Luxembourg or Hungary but he’s just taking things one step at a time first.

"Making my international debut would be a dream. My family would be more proud of me for that than anything else, it’s the most important thing to me,” he added.

"Being realistic, I try to set goals for six months, a year to see what I can do in that time and if stuff comes, it comes. But the international call-up is a dream.”